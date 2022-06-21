10 Videos To Make Us Celebrate TO STEVE WITH LOVE: LIZ CALLAWAY CELEBRATES SONDHEIM at 54 Below

Earlier this year Liz Callaway premiered a most personal new cabaret show titled TO STEVE WITH LOVE. The subtitle, for those unable to guess who the "Steve" in her title is, maps it out - this is the Liz Callaway Stephen Sondheim Tribute Show. The program got great reviews from all the outlets, and deservedly so: it is wonderful. Lucky audience members who missed the program the first time around now have a chance to catch Callaway and Sondheim together again, as well as Liz's special guest, son Nick Callaway Foster.

While we wait for the day to arrive, Broadway World Cabaret has had a great time curating ten videos of Liz Callaway in action - some Sondheim, some not, but all amazing. We invite Broadway World Cabaret readers to dive in and then make a reservation for the show, either on 28th or 29th on the 54 Below website HERE.

1. You There In The Back Row

2. What Do We Do? We Fly

3. Both Sides Now

4. Being Alive

5. Meadowlark

6. Children Will Listen

7. Once Upon a December/Journey To The Past

8. Another Hundred People

9. Like It Was

10. The Story Goes On