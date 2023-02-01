10 Videos To Kick Off Black History Month

It's February 1st, 2023, and Black History Month begins today. For the next twenty-eight days, everyone should celebrate our Black citizens, support their work, enjoy their artistry, read up on their achievements, and learn, recognize, acknowledge their greatness. Hopefully, when March 1st rolls around, we will all have a little more history in our brains, a little more reverence in our hearts, and some memories of great shows presented by our Black friends and family members working in cabaret and concert.

When it comes to the business of show, the Black artists of Broadway and cabaret have left an indelible mark on the industry and art form through contributions that have changed the world and our lives. These consummate creatives have given generously and continue to, every day, and Broadway World Cabaret is proud to start Black History Month with these videos of ten such performers, all of whom will be appearing on the New York City stages of cabaret and concert in the upcoming weeks. Check out these artists and then check out their ticket links.

1. Jennifer Holliday will appear at 54 Below February 21 - 26. Ticket link HERE.

2. Ken Page will appear at 54 Below on May 4th. Ticket link HERE.

3. Taylor Iman Jones will appear at 54 Below on March 6 & 7. Ticket link HERE.

4. Anthony Murphy will appear at The Green Room 42 on April 24th. Website HERE.

5. Catherine Russell will appear at Birdland February 14 - 18. Ticket link HERE.

6. André De Shields will be honored by GMHC at Joe's Pub February 6th. Ticket link HERE.

7. Martha Redbone will appear at Joe's Pub on February 10th. Ticket link HERE.

8. Alton Fitzgerald White will appear at 54 Below February 13th. Ticket link HERE.

9. Heather Headley will appear at Carnegie Hall on February 10th. Ticket link HERE.

10. John-Andrew Morrison will appear at 54 Below February 3 & 4. Ticket link HERE.