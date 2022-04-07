10 Videos To Get Us Ready for MARTA SANDERS: WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THAT NICE QUAKER GIRL? at The Laurie Beechman Theatre April 13th & 15th

Singing actress Marta Sanders has done it all. She's played every kind of stage from The Great White Way to regional theaters, tours, cruise ships, nightclubs and cabarets. She has led by example, inspiring other artists to go for their dreams with the same kind of gusto that she exudes every day of her life, on the stage and off. In recent years, Ms. Sanders has been making appearances in Manhattan cabarets as a guest artist and alongside her fellow Show Broad, Leanne Borghesi. But this month it is time for Marta Sanders to get up on the stage in her own right and her own light.

On April 13th and 15th Marta Sanders will appear at the Laurie Beechman Theatre on 42nd street in her show LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT or WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THAT NICE QUAKER GIRL? Working alongside director and Musical Director Mark Nadler, Sanders plans on telling her own story in words and song, and all her fans are just biding their time til opening night.

Until that day arrives, Broadway World Cabaret has surfed the YouTube Machine in search of videos of Hurricane Sanders in action.

Information and tickets to Whatever Happened To That Nice Quaker Girl? can be found HERE.

Marta Sanders can be found online HERE.

1. I'm Still Here

2. Use What You've Got

3. 1990 MAC Awards

4. Save Me The Rose

5. Marta's Broadway, New York

6. 1989 MAC Awards

7. The Show Broads Sizzle Reel

8. Just Drive

9. Times Square Part One

10. Cabaret Secrets Podcast