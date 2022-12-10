Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Anthony Nunziata MY ITALIAN BROADWAY CHRISTMAS SHOW! at 54 Below

International concert star Anthony Nunziata returns to 54 Below on December 21st.

Dec. 10, 2022  

10 Videos To Get Festive About Anthony Nunziata MY ITALIAN BROADWAY CHRISTMAS SHOW! at 54 Below Nashville-based but New York-born, Anthony Nunziata is one of the rising stars in the singer-songwriter room, and the popular performer will return to Manhattan and 54 Below on December 21st with an all-new show for the holidays. MY ITALIAN BROADWAY CHRISTMAS! promises a variety of musical genres, all of which have informed the Nunziata household and Anthony's career. Anthony will welcome some guest artists to the evening, one that will get everyone in the mood for the season, especially if he sings some selections from his holiday album Together For Christmas (one of Broadway World Cabaret's favorite Christmas albums, definitely worth a listen).

To get everyone in the spirit, the Broadway World Cabaret team has been searching the YouTube machine for some of our favorite Nunziata performances, all to be found below. For information on the December 21st, 9:30 performance of MY ITALIAN BROADWAY CHRISTMAS! visit the 54 Below website HERE.

1. Can't Help Falling In Love/Unchained Melody

2. Mama's Little Angels

3. The Greatest Wish

4. I Found A Home

5. The Prayer

6. Somewhere

7. O Sole Mio

8. Will You Be My Everyday

9. New York On New Year's Eve

10. The Greatest Love Songs

