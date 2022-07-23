10 Videos To Fire Us Up For MARISSA LICATA AND THE RAGTAG COLLECTION at The Cutting Room

New York-based Honduran-American violinist MARISSA LICATA and her new band The Ragtag Collection will debut at The Cutting Room on Monday, August 1 at 7:00 PM. The all-star lineup The Ragtag Collection features Bob Lanzetti (Snarky Puppy) on guitar, Dan Oestreicher (Trombone Shorty) on saxophone, Will Slater (Terri Lyne Carrington) on bass, and Joey Peebles (Trombone Shorty) on drums. The group's sound is a scintillating world-folk fusion laced with infectious rhythm. This program will highlight music from around the globe, in addition to new compositions and improvisations by both Licata and her illustrious musicians.

Marissa Licata and the Ragtag Collection plays The Cutting Room August 1st at 7 pm. For information and reservations visit The Cutting Room website HERE.

