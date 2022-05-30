10 Videos To Excite Everyone About Donna McKechnie's TAKE ME TO THE WORLD - THE SONGS OF STEPHEN SONDHEIM At 54 Below
The Tony Award recipient will honor Sondheim June 2nd through June 4th.
Someone once asked what becomes a legend most: the answer is another legend.
Donna McKechnie is Broadway royalty, a piece in the mosaic that is the history of The Great White Way, and along her journey as a singing and dancing actress, Ms. McKechnie has also been a part of the Stephen Sondheim history. Appearing in the original Broadway production of Company and the iconic all-star Papermill Playhouse production of Follies, Donna McKechnie has strong associations with the late Mr. Sondheim, and she is bringing her personal memories and Mr. Sondheim's music to a new show that will play Feinstein's/54 Below June 2nd through June 4th at 7 pm.
As the Broadway World Cabaret team anxiously awaits the opening night performance of Donna McKechnie's new show, we took a walk through The YouTube Machine to satisfy our McKechnie fix.
For information and reservations to TAKE ME TO THE WORLD visit the Feinstein's/54 Below website HERE.
Donna McKechnie has a website HERE.
1. In Buddy's Eyes
2. It Might As Well Be Spring
3. Charlie's Place
4. Being Alive
5. Thou Swell
6. Inside The Music/The Music And The Mirror
7. You Could Drive a Person Crazy
8. Astaire
9. So What?
10. I'm Still Here