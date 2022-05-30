10 Videos To Excite Everyone About Donna McKechnie's TAKE ME TO THE WORLD - THE SONGS OF STEPHEN SONDHEIM At 54 Below

Someone once asked what becomes a legend most: the answer is another legend.

Donna McKechnie is Broadway royalty, a piece in the mosaic that is the history of The Great White Way, and along her journey as a singing and dancing actress, Ms. McKechnie has also been a part of the Stephen Sondheim history. Appearing in the original Broadway production of Company and the iconic all-star Papermill Playhouse production of Follies, Donna McKechnie has strong associations with the late Mr. Sondheim, and she is bringing her personal memories and Mr. Sondheim's music to a new show that will play Feinstein's/54 Below June 2nd through June 4th at 7 pm.

As the Broadway World Cabaret team anxiously awaits the opening night performance of Donna McKechnie's new show, we took a walk through The YouTube Machine to satisfy our McKechnie fix.

For information and reservations to TAKE ME TO THE WORLD visit the Feinstein's/54 Below website HERE.

Donna McKechnie has a website HERE.

1. In Buddy's Eyes

2. It Might As Well Be Spring

3. Charlie's Place

4. Being Alive

5. Thou Swell

6. Inside The Music/The Music And The Mirror

7. You Could Drive a Person Crazy

8. Astaire

9. So What?

10. I'm Still Here