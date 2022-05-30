Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

10 Videos To Excite Everyone About Donna McKechnie's TAKE ME TO THE WORLD - THE SONGS OF STEPHEN SONDHEIM At 54 Below

The Tony Award recipient will honor Sondheim June 2nd through June 4th.

May. 30, 2022  

10 Videos To Excite Everyone About Donna McKechnie's TAKE ME TO THE WORLD - THE SONGS OF STEPHEN SONDHEIM At 54 Below Someone once asked what becomes a legend most: the answer is another legend.

Donna McKechnie is Broadway royalty, a piece in the mosaic that is the history of The Great White Way, and along her journey as a singing and dancing actress, Ms. McKechnie has also been a part of the Stephen Sondheim history. Appearing in the original Broadway production of Company and the iconic all-star Papermill Playhouse production of Follies, Donna McKechnie has strong associations with the late Mr. Sondheim, and she is bringing her personal memories and Mr. Sondheim's music to a new show that will play Feinstein's/54 Below June 2nd through June 4th at 7 pm.

As the Broadway World Cabaret team anxiously awaits the opening night performance of Donna McKechnie's new show, we took a walk through The YouTube Machine to satisfy our McKechnie fix.

For information and reservations to TAKE ME TO THE WORLD visit the Feinstein's/54 Below website HERE.

Donna McKechnie has a website HERE.

1. In Buddy's Eyes

2. It Might As Well Be Spring

3. Charlie's Place

4. Being Alive

5. Thou Swell

6. Inside The Music/The Music And The Mirror

7. You Could Drive a Person Crazy

8. Astaire

9. So What?

10. I'm Still Here

