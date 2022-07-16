10 Videos To Celebrate The Return To Birdland Theater of MOIPEI

Moipei, the newly renamed Moirpei Triplets, has been taking the New York City cabaret and concert industry by storm since their appearance at the Cabaret Convention in 2021. Mary, Maggy, and Marta have been delighting audiences with their tight harmonies, playful performance style, and charming personalities. The three sisters will get to delight audiences once more, when they return to the Birdland Theater on July 25th at 8:30 pm, to sing some standards, some pop music, and some compositions from their native Nairobi, and Broadway World Cabaret is ready for their return.

1. I Feel Pretty

2. Cucurrucuc Paloma

3. Hit The Road Jack!

4. Concert Teaser

5. Stepsister's Lament

6. Imagine

7. Baby Be Mine

8. When You Wish Upon a Start

9. Demo

10. Blessings/Sun Medley