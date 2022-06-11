10 Videos That Have Us Ready For RACHEL BAY JONES at Feinstein's/54 Below

It's just a few days before Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award recipient Rachel Bay Jones returns to the nightclub stages of New York City. On June 17th and 18th the recent alum of televisions The Good Doctor will perform her new club act at Feinstein's/54 Below, alongside her longtime Musical Director Randy Redd, and the press out of 54 Below is that Ms. Jones will be joined by friend and OG Even Hansen cast member Jennifer Laura Thompson (and other magical friends).

The added guests are certainly a promise of more, of better, of greater, but Broadway World Cabaret is just happy that Rachel Bay Jones is back in town and back on stage. The incredibly special singing actress always provides great entertainment with her unique brand of storytelling. Our team is so excited that we've been scrolling through the YouTube Machine, looking for videos of Rachel Bay Jones to help us pass the time until opening night.

For information and reservations to Rachel Bay Jones at 54 Below visit their website HERE.

1. Waving Through A Window

2. Little Bird, Little Bird

3. No More

4. Where Am I Going?

5. I Miss The Mountains

6. Lily's Eyes

7. Invisible

8. Don't Cry For Me Argentina

9. Kind of Woman

10. For Good