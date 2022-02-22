10 Videos That Have Us Ready For MUSEMATCH XIII: A TIME TO REVIVE at The Green Room 42

When the MuseMatch organization goes onto the stage of The Green Room 42 on March 4th, it will be the thirteenth edition of the Broadway Blind Date experience created by actor and MuseMatch artistic director Bill Coyne. Twelve times, his organization has matched up songwriters and singers in order to create new musical works of art created expressly for the person singing the song. Twelve times, MuseMatch has played successful and much-praised concerts around town. And twelve times, Coyne and co. have given the monies raised to charity.

The program all but legend to the Broadway World Cabaret team, we are very excited to have our first chance to see the company in action on March 4th (ticket link HERE) and, in the meantime, we have collected some samples of the past MuseMatch creations.

MUSEMATCH XIII: A TIME TO REVIVE plays The Green Room 43 March 4th at 9:30 pm. Visit the Green Room 42 website HERE and the MuseMatch XIII Facebook page HERE.

1. "Put on A Smile" written by Natalie Lovejoy for Ally Bo at MuseMatch XI: Yes All Women

2. The Ballad of The Gay Ginger" written by Mike Pettry for Max Chernin at MuseMatch 4

3. "Come Back To Me" written by David Alan Thornton for Nora Schell at MuseMatch 11.0

4. "You" written by Joel Waggoner for Whitney Maris Brown at MuseMatch 2

5. "Experience On It" written by Andrew Fox & Kevin Wanzor for Khris Davis at MuseMatch VII: Songs For Sophia

6. "Every Year" written by Karl Hinze for Billy Bustamante at MuseMatch VII: Songs for Sophia

7. "Vishalta" written by Truth Bachman for Vishal Vaidya at MuseMatch 9.0 Time To Rise

8. "Waiting For His Clown" written by Sam Salmond for Erik Liberman Musematch 1

9. "RISEEE" written by Teresa Lotz & Naomi Matlow for Jordan Barrow ft. Nora Schell & Amanda Savan

10. "If You Could See" written by Alexander Sage Oyen for Alena Watters