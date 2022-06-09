10 Videos That Have Us Hankering For Jeff Harnar's Sondheim Show at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Few nightclub acts in recent years have garnered the response and the respect of Jeff Harnar's Sondheim tribute show I KNOW THINGS NOW: MY LIFE IN SONDHEIM'S WORDS. The perennial favorite of the clubs and cabarets, Mr. Harnar has been developing a special relationship with and special understanding of Mr. Sondheim's work, and this very personal show seems to be the gift that keeps on giving - especially since the show has been turned into an album that has been orchestrated and conducted by Jon Weber.

To celebrate the release of the album, Jeff Harnar will open this much-praised production at the Laurie Beechman Theatre on June 15th for a three-show run, every Wednesday evening until June 29th. The album will be released on June 17th, two days after his opening night.

To help Jeff Harnar celebrate his new album, his new show, and his special connection to Stephen Sondheim, Broadway World Cabaret has gathered together ten videos that show Harnar in action... but no Sondheim. Interested parties will need to make a reservation on the Laurie Beechman website HERE and see that in person.

Visit the Jeff Harnar website HERE to learn more about his new Sondheim album.

1. I'm Throwing A Ball Tonight

2. Hamlet

3. I've Got You Under My Skin

4. You've Got Possibilities

5. Too Marvelous For Words

6. Jeff Harnar at the 2018 MAC Awards

7. Jeff Harnar at the 2014 BWW Cabaret Awards Show

8. A Little Skipper From Heaven Above

9. There's A Lot To Be Said For The Fuhrer

10. I Know Things Now Teaser