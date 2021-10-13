10 Videos That Have Us Dreaming About ANTHONY NUNZIATA AND FRIENDS at Feinstein's/54 Below October 20 - 21

Anthony Nunziata will celebrate his first year of living as Nashville's newest member of the singer-songwriter community by returning to New York City, where the first part of his career was built, for a musical visit with friends, family and fans. With two nights of performances scheduled at Feinstein's/54 Below, Anthony can be counted on to bring some of his most heartwarming, lyrical, and romantic tunes to the stage, along with the genteel and kind demeanor for which he is so well known and admired. He can also be relied upon to liven up the action with some guest artists, a great band, and his musical partner in crime, Musical Director Eugene Gwozdz. Joining Anthony at 54 Below on October 20th will be Joan Ryan, Simmons/">Simmons/">Simmons/">Simmons/">Simmons/">Simmons/">Simmons/">Simmons/">Kissy Simmons/">Simmons/">Simmons/">Simmons/">Simmons/">Simmons/">Simmons/">Simmons, and Haley Swindal, and when Nunziata returns to the scene of the concert the following night, he will perform with Dani Apple, Marieann Meringolo, and Marissa Rosen. Anthony's brother Will (with whom he has a slight artistic association) is listed among the guest artists, though the date is not specified on the 54 Below website HERE - one supsects the twin will appear alongside his brother at both performances.

As Broadway World Cabaret eagerly awaits the return of the Senior Nunziata, we have gathered together some of our favorite videos of the crooning tune writer to pass the time.

For information and tickets to Anthony's shows on October 20th and 21st, click HERE, and to check out his personal website click HERE.

