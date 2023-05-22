10 Videos That Get Us Tapping Our Toes For STEPPIN' OUT WITH FRED ASTAIRE Starring Gavin Lee At Birdland

Star of Broadway and the West End, two-time Tony Award nominee Gavin Lee will make his Birdland solo show debut on May 29th at 7 pm with STEPPIN' OUT WITH Fred Astaire. The famous tap dancer (Lee) is a natural choice to do a one-man-show about the famous tap dancer (Astaire), simply by virute of the fact that he has played Astaire twice. Had he not, though, Gavin Lee would still be the choice to play Fred Astaire because even though his career has allowed him some serious moments on the musical theater stage (read: Les Miserables), Gavin Lee is widely known and greatly loved as a musical theater performance specializing in the art form of tap terpsichore.

While we anticipatedly await Gavin Lee's Birdland bow, Broadway World Cabaret has been hard at work, scouring the YouTube channels for a collection of Gavin Lee videos with which to whet the appetite. We invite all to enjoy that which we have found below, but first drop in HERE to arrange tickets to the May 29th performance of STEPPIN' OUT WITH Fred Astaire at Birdland.

