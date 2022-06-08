10 Videos That Get Us Seeing Double Drinkwaters As THE BOYS FROM SYRACUSE At 54 Below Approaches

The fans have been waiting, and it is finally time.

The Drinkwater Brothers were announced for a concert performance of THE BOYS FROM SYRACUSE that was meant to play 54 Below in December. In a year when various variants were causing shows left and right to be canceled and rescheduled, fans of, both, The Drinkwaters and the Rodgers and Hart musical were saddened to see the event suddenly disappear from the calendar of Broadway's Living Room... but everyone knew why, and accepted that the concert would be planned for a later date.

That date is near, Friends of the Twins!

The Boys From Syracuse In Concert, Featuring The Drinkwater Brothers will finally make its Feinstein's bow on June 16th at 9:30 pm and all the fans of John and Matthew Drinkwater are excitedly counting the days until the viral sensations are back on a live in-person stage in New York City.

As everyone else counts the days, Broadway World Cabaret is counting the videos.

Get your tickets to THE BOYS FROM SYRACUSE on the 54 Below website HERE.

