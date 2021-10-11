10 Videos That Get Us Royally Excited About Jarrod Spector & Kelli Barrett: KINGS AND QUEENS at Feinstein's/54 Below October 13 - 14

On October 13th, Kelli Barrett and Jarrod Spector will return to Feinstein's/54 Below for two nights in a show that will celebrate some of the greatest singers of all time, musical royalty, if you will. Joining the stars of The Cher Show (he) and Doctor Zhivago (she) will be two fellow Broadway stars name of Henningsen and Mueller (one more would make a musical theater royal flush), and while we've all been anxiously awaiting the day when we could see this married musical duo back in action, there are only two days left to go. Patience will carry the fans through... and some videos with which to pass the time. The Broadway World Cabaret team has done a little collecting, for the benefit of the ticket holders. And those who don't have tickets - get on that right now at THIS link.

1: UNDER PRESSURE

2: Castle

3: Empire State of Mind

4: I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For

5: When The Music Played

6: Grateful

7: Bring Him Home

8: Once Upon a Primetime

9: Crazy In Love

10: All I Have To Do Is Dream (Covid-19 version)

