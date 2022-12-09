10 Videos In Celebration of Vanessa Williams Coming to 54 Below in The DIAMOND SERIES
Vanessa Williams in The Diamond Series will play December 13 through 18 .
54 Below's Diamond Series has been providing quality dining/entertainment experiences for the dedicated patrons of the Tony Award-winning supper club, showcasing the talents of Broadway's biggest stars in dynamic extended evenings of nightclub entertainment. With starry headliners featured in each production of the series, fans and press, alike, have praised the club for the creation of the program. This month, 54 Below will present one of the most beloved stars in the industries of film, television, music, and Broadway, Vanessa Williams.
Tony Award-nominated for Into The Woods, Vanessa Williams has played Broadway six times, becoming one of the industry's most respected leading ladies with her talent, glamour, elegance, and beauty, all of which will be in the spotlight of Broadway's Living Room December 13th through 18th. The Diamond Series features a specially-designed four-course dinner and an extended 54 Below experience. Previous Diamond Series presentations have received rave reviews from all of the Broadway World Cabaret staff, who spent today suggesting their favorite Vanessa Williams videos, curated below to celebrate the exciting debut of Ms. Williams at 54 Below.
For information and reservations to the Vanessa Williams show visit the 54 Below website HERE.
1. Save The Best For Last
2. Broadway Medley
3. Dreamin'
4. Merry Christmas Darling
5. Can't Help Lovin' That Man of Mine
6. Broadway Medley
7. Star Bright
8. Stormy Weather
9. The Way We Were
10. Colors of the Wind
Bonus, for all the fans of A DIVA'S CHRISTMAS CAROL:
