10 Videos All About KATE BALDWIN & AARON LAZAR: ALL FOR YOU at 54 Below

Broadway stars Kate Baldwin and Aaron Lazar recently had a chance to star in a regional theater production of the musical THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY and the two actors discovered that they work so well together that they have joined forces to create ALL FOR YOU, a brand-new nightclub act that is set to play 54 Below for four performance, starting July 19th, including a live stream event on their closing night. Working with Maestro Luke Frazier and eight members of The American Pops Orchestra, Aaron and Kate plan to perform songs from Bridges of Madison County, as well as some works they've already explored and hope to explore. It promises to be a glamorous and exciting night of cabaret theater.

For information and reservations for ALL FOR YOU visit the 54 Below website HERE.

For the live stream event on July 23rd, use THIS link.

1. Back To Before

2. (Ya Got) Trouble

3. Every Day I Write The Book

4. Bring Him Home

5. Breeze Off The River/Lullabye

6. Take Me To The World

7. Hard Candy Christmas

8. In Praise Of Women

9. Far From The Home I Love

10. All I Ask Of You