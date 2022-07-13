Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

10 Videos All About KATE BALDWIN & AARON LAZAR: ALL FOR YOU at 54 Below

The recent co-stars of THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY bring their act into the city.

Cabaret News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 13, 2022  

10 Videos All About KATE BALDWIN & AARON LAZAR: ALL FOR YOU at 54 Below Broadway stars Kate Baldwin and Aaron Lazar recently had a chance to star in a regional theater production of the musical THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY and the two actors discovered that they work so well together that they have joined forces to create ALL FOR YOU, a brand-new nightclub act that is set to play 54 Below for four performance, starting July 19th, including a live stream event on their closing night. Working with Maestro Luke Frazier and eight members of The American Pops Orchestra, Aaron and Kate plan to perform songs from Bridges of Madison County, as well as some works they've already explored and hope to explore. It promises to be a glamorous and exciting night of cabaret theater.

For information and reservations for ALL FOR YOU visit the 54 Below website HERE.

For the live stream event on July 23rd, use THIS link.

1. Back To Before

2. (Ya Got) Trouble

3. Every Day I Write The Book

4. Bring Him Home

5. Breeze Off The River/Lullabye

6. Take Me To The World

7. Hard Candy Christmas

8. In Praise Of Women

9. Far From The Home I Love

10. All I Ask Of You



Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles and London), Lived In Crazy... (read more about this author)

10 Videos All About KATE BALDWIN & AARON LAZAR: ALL FOR YOU at 54 Below
July 13, 2022

As the stars of a regional production of THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY prepare to debut their duo show, filled with songs from Bridges, and other shows they dream of playing together.
Photos: July 5th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Photographer Chris Ruetten
July 12, 2022

Susie Mosher presented an evening of great entertainment and her guest photographer Chris Ruetten documented it for Susie and for Broadway World Cabaret.
Review: EYAL VILNER BIG BAND - THE JAM! ALBUM RELEASE EVENT at Birdland by Guest Reviewer Andrew Poretz
July 12, 2022

Theater Pizzazz reviewer and jazz devotee Andrew Poretz joins Broadway World Cabaret for the night, as he covers the album release party for JAM!, the new CD from the Eyal Vilner Big Band.
Review: A VERY QUEER HOLIDAY: CHISMUKKUH IN JULY! at 54 Below Is Silliness With An Important Mission
July 11, 2022

It was a sweet and valuable night at 54 Below as fundraising for a groundbreaking film gets underway.
10 Vídeos Para Celebrar HERMANOS Y FAMILIA at 54 Below Starring Jaime Lozano & Mauricio Martinez
July 11, 2022

Two members of the artistic collective THE FAMILIA, Jaime Lozano and Mauricio Martinez are true spiritual brothers and family, or, in spanish, HERMANOS Y FAMILIA. Broadway World Cabaret readies our readers for the duo show coming up at 54 Below with ten interesting and entertaining videos.