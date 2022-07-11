Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

10 Vídeos Para Celebrar HERMANOS Y FAMILIA at 54 Below Starring Jaime Lozano & Mauricio Martinez

Two spiritual brothers and artistic collaborators are heading to the 54 Below stage.

Jul. 11, 2022  

10 Vídeos Para Celebrar HERMANOS Y FAMILIA at 54 Below Starring Jaime Lozano & Mauricio Martinez Whenever Jaime Lozano and Mauricio Martinez appear together, at some point the word "hermano" is used. Many who don't speak Spanish already know that the word translates into the English word "brother" but when a person sees Martinez and Lozano together, there is a bond so special, so unique, so particular that, somehow, the word brother simply does not cover it. Watching the two best friends perform together is a genuinely special experience, as Mauricio sings songs that Jaime has written - some for Martinez, some simply in the act of creation; whatever the originating place of each composition, when Jaime and Mauricio work, these spiritual brothers make a memorable team.

On July 18th, Jaime Lozano and Mauricio Martinez will present their brother act HERMANOS Y FAMILIA at 54 Below, at 7 pm, with a live stream simulcast. The program will feature songs that the two Mexican artists have performed before, some new material, and some compositions upon which they have worked as collaborators. Together Martinez and Lozano are working to bring the Mexican experience to the musical theater stage and to the screen, and this evening promises to be a good and fun vision of their future as creatives, and a friendship unlike any other.

Broadway World Cabaret has compiled ten videos of Jaime and Mauricio in action, sometimes in live performances, sometimes via video, with some songs being shown in a variety of presentations, to give our Broadway World readers a look at the diversity and versatility that Jaime Lozano and The Familia seek to represent through their artistry.

For information and reservations to Hermanos Y Familia visit the 54 Below website HERE.

For information and reservations to the live stream of Hermanos Y Familia use THIS link.

1. Dreamer - In Spanish

2. DJ Can You Hear? - Video with Vosk

3. Dreamer - Performed Virtually

4. Enough Is Enough - In the play CHILDREN OF SALT

5. Mi Perú - Live with Jaime Lozano

6. DJ Can You Hear? - Live with Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer

7. Dreamer - Live at The Green Room 42

8. Morena, Cariño - Live with Mariand Torres

9. Enough Is Enough - Recording Video

10. Mi Perú - Music Video



10 Vídeos Para Celebrar HERMANOS Y FAMILIA at 54 Below Starring Jaime Lozano & Mauricio Martinez
