truTV Greenlights Unscripted Sitcom TIRDY WORKS

truTV is getting down and dirty with the greenlight of Tirdy Works, an unscripted sitcom set in a small rural town with four paved roads and a booming new business: arts and crafts created out of moose turds. Set in Somerville, Maine, the series is a hilarious, off-kilter look at entrepreneurship, parenthood, and life told through the eyes of artist Mary Winchenbach and her family.



"Tirdy Works is a hysterical, inside-look at an unconventional business that rallies an entire community together," said said Brett Weitz, general manager TBS, TNT, and truTV. "Viewers may be surprised at where Mary's art originates, but the series will showcase the wild and often absurd situations that occur to keep her business afloat."



What started with a single turd and a simple concept, Mary's moose-poop creations took America by storm after a local news story went viral. Helping Mary bring her art to the masses are her longtime partner Deb, teenaged daughter Katie, and a colorful cast of locals, including self-described "bitch on the hill" Tammi. In order to make all their dreams come true, Mary must bring the townspeople together to help her growing business, all the while juggling her family and a house full of turds. But winter is coming... can this pot-smoking, wise-cracking, working class hero deliver before the cold snap hits?



Tirdy Works joins truTV's line-up of bold, audacious programming that features fresh, unexpected content with relatable characters and laugh-out-loud moments.



Tirdy Works is produced by Scout Productions with David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric and Chad Greulach serving as executive producers, with Greulach also serving as showrunner. Michel Bloom is serving as executive producer for Bongo Pictures.





