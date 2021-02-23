Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

truTV Greenlights BACKYARD BARN WARS

A send-up of the classic home reno show combined with hilarious moments of comedian and host, Chris Distefano.

Feb. 23, 2021  
truTV announced today that it has greenlit "Backyard Bar Wars," a new home reno series with a comedic spin - each episode pits two neighbors against each other in the ultimate backyard build-off to see who can create the buzziest at-home bar on the block. Hosted by self-described "unhandy-man" comedian Chris Distefano, the 10-episode half-hour competition series from 44 Blue Productions, a RED ARROW Studios company, will be filmed in and around Los Angeles and will premiere in July 2021.

Said Corie Henson, EVP/Head of Unscripted Development, TNT, TBS, truTV: "It's not what you drink, it's where you drink it and who you're drinking with. 'Backyard Bar Wars' is an ambitious twist on your favorite neighborhood bar, and a custom bar in your own backyard is one of the coolest and most creative prizes ever."

Said series host, Chris Distefano: "I'm so excited to be a part of this show; it was a blast shooting the pilot and I can't wait to get out there and get drunk and build stuff. Hope this show has insurance! Finally, I can show my girlfriend and my father that I am a real man! I am Chrissy the Tool!"

"Backyard Bar Wars" is not your average build show. Based on the rising trend of DIY at-home bars, "Backyard Bar Wars" is a send-up of the classic home reno show combined with hilarious moments of comedian and host, Chris Distefano, roasting the builders in a way that only he can. THE ONE thing that's not a joke are the bars themselves - viewers can expect jaw-dropping reveals that will leave everyone watching thirsty for a second round.

"Backyard Bar Wars" is executive produced by Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch, David Hale and Dan Snook of 44 Blue Productions, a RED ARROW Studios company, for truTV. The showrunner is Reno Camozzi. Chris Distefano is represented by Rick Dorfman, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, UTA and Cohen Gardner Law.


