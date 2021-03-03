theSkimm Partners with Hulu on SKIMM'D WHILE MAKING HISTORY

theSkimm, the mission-driven digital media company helping millennial women live their smartest lives, announced today the launch of their Women's History Month campaign, Skimm'd While Making History, in partnership with Hulu. Beginning Monday, March 1, Skimm'd While MAKING HISTORY will spotlight extraordinary women who have made history in the last year, from social activists to creators and those holding it down at home, with a multi-platform content series amplifying the voices of trailblazing women and everyday heroes whose stories will go down in the books.

"Women are continuing to make big impacts, despite a consistent uphill battle over the last year," said theSkimm's co-founders and co-CEOs Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg. "As a company founded by women, dedicated to supporting women, it felt more important than ever to spotlight those who are breaking the mold and to invite women everywhere to celebrate their own accomplishments, big and small for Women's History Month."

By commemorating those who are driving change, Skimm'd While MAKING HISTORY aims to empower women, a mission that theSkimm and Hulu will drive home across web, video, community and audio integrations. Hulu is sponsoring a special-season of theSkimm's weekly career podcast "Skimm'd from the Couch," where each episode will give a look into the work lives of women who are shaking things up for the better. theSkimm co-founders and co-CEOs Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg will speak with NBC's Kristen Welker about journalism in the age of the pandemic, activist Alicia Garza about her groundbreaking work leading the Black Lives Matter organization, Peloton CMO Dara Treseder about the brand's transformative year, Kathrin Jansen, Head of Vaccine Research at Pfizer and Dr. Laura Forese, COO at NY-Presbyterian Hospital about working through crises.

Skimm'd While MAKING HISTORY will also feature a video co-branded by Hulu and theSkimm featuring the women in entertainment who are dedicated to telling the stories of women behind the camera who are changing the world in remarkable ways;; an interactive video wall where theSkimm community can join in on the month-long celebration by submitting videos in honor of the women who have made an impact on their lives; and curated product recommendations from women-owned businesses and nonprofits, books by women authors and more.

Visit theskimm.com to view Skimm'd While MAKING HISTORY content, submit a video in honor of a remarkable woman in your life, and to subscribe to theSkimm's newsletters and podcasts.

theSkimm is a mission-driven digital media company giving millennial women the information they need to live their smartest lives. Since launching in 2012, theSkimm has become a trusted source for a community of millions of Skimm'rs by seamlessly integrating into their existing routines, fundamentally changing the way its audience consumes news and makes decisions. theSkimm's flagship product, the Daily Skimm, remains the fastest-growing newsletter on the market, while the company continues to innovate, finding new ways to Skimm everything from finance and careers to voting, wellness and downtime. theSkimm's product suite has expanded to two top-rated podcasts, "Skimm This'' and "Skimm'd From the Couch," theSkimm mobile app, Skimm Money and Press Pause newsletters, and Skimm Studios for innovative in-house video and audio content. theSkimm's first book, How to Skimm Your Life, was released in June 2019 and debuted at #1 on The New York Times Best Seller list.