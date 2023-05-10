'j-hope IN THE BOX' & 'SUGA: Road to D-DAY' Coming to Cinemas

21st century pop icons, BTS' j-hope and SUGA, are proud to announce their solo documentaries, "j-hope IN THE BOX" and "SUGA: Road to D-DAY," will be released in theaters worldwide beginning June 17.

Coinciding with BTS' 10th anniversary, moviegoers around the world will get a behind-the-scenes look at the lives and work of the global music superstars in an immersive experience that can only be felt in movie theaters, thanks to large screens, three-dimensional sound.

Tickets will be available at www.btssolodocumentaries.com beginning May 16 (4 p.m. PDT, 7 p.m. EDT) / May 17 (12 a.m. BST, 1 a.m. CEST, 8 a.m. KST). Up-to-date ticketing and exhibiting cinema information will be available at the official film website.

"j-hope IN THE BOX" follows the international music sensation every step of the way as he works to release his first-ever solo album Jack In The Box. Over the course of the documentary, viewers will be given a close look at the creative process of the artist during the album's preparation process, as well as front row seats to j-hope's epic 2022 Lollapalooza performance and the Jack In The Box listening party.

After collaborating with some of the world's biggest artists, including Coldplay, Steve Aoki, The Chainsmokers, and Halsey, in "SUGA: Road to D-DAY" the world-renowned performer headed out on a musical journey, traveling the world IN SEARCH OF inspiration for his recently released solo album D-DAY.

Throughout the documentary, moviegoers will see the star at his most vulnerable, as he discusses his writer's block with other musicians, and delves deep into his most traumatic memories to pen lyrics for several of his latest songs. "SUGA: Road to D-DAY" also includes live clips of songs from his album, D-DAY.

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing said, "We are excited to continue our long-standing working relationship with the HYBE team for the theatrical release of j-hope and SUGA's solo documentaries, following our recent record-breaking successes with the BTS projects 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL: LIVE VIEWING' and 'BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas'. It's great to bring their stories to the big screen in celebration of BTS' 10th anniversary, a must-see experience for moviegoers around the world."

* The films will be released in South Korea's Lotte Cinema in June, followed by sequential releases in countries and territories worldwide, including the United States and United Kingdom.

About j-hope

j-hope (Jeong, Hoseok) is a South Korean rapper, dancer, songwriter, music producer and member of 21st century pop icons, BTS. Known as the 'lead dancer' of the group, j-hope boasts his performance skills that are nearly perfect. His originality in music as an artist also comes from the fact that he learned music through dance.

j-hope has been participating in making music such as "Intro : Boy Meets Evil' and "MAMA" in WINGS, and his solo works. j-hope's first mixtape Hope World (March 2018) expressed his honest emotions and personal narratives, suggesting his vision as an artist. Globally-famed "Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G)" released in 2019 showcased his own musical personality with exhilarating energy and performance.

j-hope also validated his capability as a creative director by leading all aspects-from music to concept and visual elements-of his solo album, Jack In The Box (July 2022), which addresses his passion and agony he goes through as an artist. In 2022, j-hope made history as the first South Korean act to headline a MAIN STAGE at Lollapalooza.

About SUGA

SUGA (Min, Yunki) is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, music producer and member of 21st century pop icons, BTS. SUGA is globally known for his record producing ability with his own solid musical philosophy, constantly pushing the boundaries through his works on BTS albums, solo projects and collaborations with other artists.

Since BTS' 2014 Skool Luv Affair, BTS' albums include tracks produced by SUGA. Through his mixtapes under Agust D, SUGA also suggested his vision as an artist. He participated as a featured artist in music by international musicians such as Juice WRLD, Max, and So-ra Lee, and he also produced music for globally influential artists including Halsey, PSY, Epik High, ØMI and more.

Furthermore, SUGA participated in producing the remix version of Coldplay x BTS' "My Universe," an Original Soundtrack for HYBE's original story 7FATES: CHAKHO called "Stay Live (Prod. SUGA of BTS)," a mobile game OST "Our Island (Prod. SUGA of BTS) [Original Soundtrack]," and Samsung Electronics Galaxy's official ringtone "Over The Horizon."

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013.

The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, the band has established themselves as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records.

While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world.

They were also named TIME's Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards.