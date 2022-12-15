Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
j-hope, Duran Duran & More to Perform on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN EVE

Dec. 15, 2022  

ABC and dick clark productions announced TODAY the talented lineup of performers that will take the stage in Times Square during "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023."

Performers in Times Square include the following:

Internationally acclaimed ROCK ICONS and newly inaugurated Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Duran Duran will take the stage to perform a medley of classics from their unparalleled back-catalog. The group will deliver their spectacular performance just before midnight, energizing the audience leading into the new year.

Legendary R&B and pop group New Edition will perform a medley of feel-good hits including "Rub You the Right Way," "My Prerogative," "Poison," "If It Isn't Love" and "Cool It Now." This performance by New Edition will kick off their 40th year anniversary and is sponsored by Carnival Cruise Line.

South Korean rapper, dancer, songwriter, music producer and member of 21st century pop icons BTS, j-hope will get viewers moving with a medley of "= (Equal Sign)," "Chicken Noodle Soup" and fan-favorite song "Butter (Holiday Remix)."

Viral singer-songwriter and TikTok sensation Jax will sing pop hits "Victoria's Secret" and "90s Kids."

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" will once again honor select organizations as Culture Catalysts during the show as Catalysts for Compassion - a driving theme for this year's honorees with their dynamic and heart-led approach to the mental health and well-being of the folks and furry friends they support in the fight for resource equity.

Culture Catalyst, which was introduced during last year's 50th Anniversary broadcast event, aims to spotlight nonprofit organizations for the transformative work that they do. This portion of the broadcast highlights and honors organizations led by individuals that reach up and outside of themselves to bravely inhabit the spirit of progress and that are making positive, culture-shifting waves in their communities and beyond.

This year's five featured honorees have been chosen by five of the "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" co-hosts and include the following:

The Center for Black Women's Wellness, a nonprofit organization working to eradicate inequities preventing women from being whole, healed and well, and to improve the health and well-being of underserved Black women and their families. The Center for Black Women's Wellness is supported by co-host Ciara.

Fund Recovery, a nonprofit organization that provides funding to directly support people struggling with mental health or substance use issues who cannot otherwise afford help. Fund Recovery is supported by co-host Jessie James Decker.

The Sato Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing abused and abandoned dogs in Puerto Rico. The Sato Project is supported by co-host Roselyn Sanchez.

Silence The Shame, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating mental

health stigma and reducing health disparities and suicide rates among vulnerable populations. Silence The Shame, Inc. is supported by co-host D-Nice.

Stonewall Foundation, a public foundation deeply invested in supporting the healing, wholeness, acceptance and safety of LGBTQ people nationwide. Stonewall is supported by co-host Billy Porter.

Also, as previously announced:

Eighteen-time host and executive producer Ryan Seacrest will once again head to Times Square to lead the festivities. Actress and producer Liza Koshy will return as co-host alongside Seacrest, and country artist Jessie James Decker will also join the duo in Times Square as the Powerball co-host for her fourth consecutive year.

Disneyland Resort will become this year's inaugural host destination and home to an additional "Rockin' Eve" celebration with veteran hostess and award-winning multiplatinum-selling artist Ciara overseeing festivities at the Happiest Place on Earth. The Disneyland Resort segments are pre-taped prior to the New Year's holiday.

Stars taking the stage to perform at the Disneyland Resort include Ciara, Fitz & The Tantrums, Maddie & Tae, Shaggy, Ben Platt, Aly & AJ, Halle Bailey, Tomorrow x Together, Bailey Zimmerman and Lauren Spencer Smith.

After serving as the official L.A. party DJ at last year's show, iconic DJ, producer/rapper and philanthropist D-Nice will return as this year's L.A. co-host.

Performances at the L.A. Party include Wiz Khalifa, Finneas, Armani White, Betty Who, Dove Cameron and Nicky Youre.

Puerto Rico will return to host the Spanish language countdown with actress and producer Roselyn Sanchez serving as co-host. Multiplatinum-selling Puerto Rican singer and rapper Farruko will also be in attendance to give a spectacular performance.

Returning for his fourth year, Billy Porter will be back in New Orleans for the Central Standard Time countdown. Porter will also be performing during the broadcast event from NOLA.

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," America's go-to annual New Year's tradition that celebrates the year's very best in music, sets the stage to ring in the new year with more than 5½ hours of dynamic performances airing until 2:00 a.m. EST and gives viewers a look at New Year's celebrations from around the globe.

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2022," the 50th-anniversary show of ABC's annual New Year's Eve special, and the No. 1 entertainment telecast of 2021 grew to a four-year high in Total Viewers (19.6 million), hitting 24.2 million Total Viewers and a 7.3 Adult 18-49 rating in the midnight quarter-hour.



