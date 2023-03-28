Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Zendaya to Receive Cinemacon Star of the Year Award

Zendaya to Receive Cinemacon Star of the Year Award

CinemaCon, the official convention of NATO, will be held April 24-27, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Mar. 28, 2023  

Zendaya will receive this year's CinemaCon® Star of the Year Award, Mitch Neuhauser, Managing Director of CinemaCon, announced today.

CinemaCon, the official convention of NATO, will be held April 24-27, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Zendaya will be presented with this special honor at the Big Screen Achievement Awards ceremony taking place on the evening of Thursday, April 27, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and hosted by official presenting sponsor The Coca-Cola Company.

"In just a few short years, Zendaya has captured audiences' attention with her compassionate performance on the small screen as Rue in Euphoria and has drawn audiences in on the big screen with her performances in Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Greatest Showman and Dune," noted Neuhauser. "We could not be more honored to present Zendaya with this year's CinemaCon Star of the Year Award."

Later this year Zendaya will return to her role as Chani in Warner Bros. Pictures' and Legendary Pictures' Dune: Part Two. This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Zendaya can be seen this fall in MGM's bold new romantic sports drama called Challengers, starring Zendaya, Mike Faist (West Side Story), and Josh O'Connor (The Crown, God's Own Country), directed by Luca Guadagnino (Bones and All, Call Me by Your Name).

With a childhood spent at the local theater where her mother worked, Zendaya began her career performing in Oakland, California before making her foray into television starring in the hit Disney Channel series SHAKE IT UP and K.C. Undercover. Her role as Rue on the critically acclaimed television series Euphoria earned her 2 Emmy Awards for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series, making her the youngest women ever to win an Emmy in this category.

Zendaya has made a name for herself on the big screen as well, starting with her feature film debut in Spider-Man: Homecoming where she joined the Spider-Man Universe. From there, she went on to deliver outstanding performances in films such as The Greatest Showman, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Dune. Her other notable projects include Malcolm & Marie, which she helped create and produce during the pandemic, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and the animated film Smallfoot.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
SUCCESSION Premiere Draws 2.3 Million Viewers Photo
SUCCESSION Premiere Draws 2.3 Million Viewers
The season four debut of SUCCESSION garnered 2.3 million viewers across HBO Max and linear telecasts, marking a series high. Total viewing for Sunday night was up 62% compared to last season’s premiere (1.4M) and 33% compared to last season’s finale (1.7M), with season 3 episodes going on to average 7.2 million viewers per episode.
Sundance Institute Trans Possibilities Intensive Fellows Announced Photo
Sundance Institute Trans Possibilities Intensive Fellows Announced
The Fellows selected for 2023 are: Seyi Adebanjo, Rajvi Desai, Malik Ever, Nick Janaye, Jamie John and Tee Park Jaehyung. This year's Creative Advisors include Sydney Freeland (Drunktown’s Finest), Aitch Alberto (Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe), Félix Endara (UNSEEN) and Chase Joynt (Framing Agnes). 
Harriet Sansom Harris’ Film Wins at Sonoma International Film Festival Photo
Harriet Sansom Harris’ Film Wins at Sonoma International Film Festival
Luminaries such as JULES cast Academy Award®-winner Ben Kingsley, Tony Award-Winner Harriet Sansom Harris, Succession star Zoe Winters, and Jade Quon and special guests Karen Allen (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”), Academy Award®-winning producer David Dinerstein (“Summer of Soul”), and more.

From This Author - Michael Major


The Smashing Pumpkins Announce 2023 North American 'The World Is a Vampire' TourThe Smashing Pumpkins Announce 2023 North American 'The World Is a Vampire' Tour
March 28, 2023

The Smashing Pumpkins, today announced their 26-date North American THE WORLD IS A VAMPIRE TOUR. Produced by Live Nation, the tour is set to start on Friday, July 28 at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. The tour will feature special guests Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons as support on various dates.
Andrew Rannells, Daveed Diggs & More Join Third TROLLS Movie MusicalAndrew Rannells, Daveed Diggs & More Join Third TROLLS Movie Musical
March 28, 2023

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake will return for the new chapter in DreamWorks Animation’s blockbuster musical franchise: Trolls Band Together. The new film will also feature Andrew Rannells, Daveed Diggs, Camila Cabello, Amy Schumer, Zooey Deschanel, RuPaul Charles, and more. Watch the trailer video for the new film now!
Dolo Tonight & MICO Share Playful New Single 'Do Better'Dolo Tonight & MICO Share Playful New Single 'Do Better'
March 28, 2023

He shares a new single with friend and collaborator, MICO, titled “Do Better” -- an indie-pop tune with dreamy guitars and upbeat energy juxtaposed with a dark storyline. Painting the picture of a man who negotiates with the devil, Dolo and MICO swap verses taking on the distinct POV’s of each character.
Tech Metal Savants HAMMERHEDD Announce 2023 Summer Tour DatesTech Metal Savants HAMMERHEDD Announce 2023 Summer Tour Dates
March 28, 2023

HAMMERHEDD will embark on their most extensive US touring run to date! The band is honored to join forces with modern American thrash metal luminaries HAVOK and TOXIC HOLOCAUST on their upcoming summer tour. The fraternal Kansas City-based outfit will hit the road on the strength of their new sophomore album, ‘Nonetheless’.
Homeschool (Tom D'Agustino) Announces New EP & Shares 'Loving You To Death' SingleHomeschool (Tom D'Agustino) Announces New EP & Shares 'Loving You To Death' Single
March 28, 2023

D'Agustino announces the upcoming release of a long-awaited brand new EP entitled Just Now, via all DSPs. As a follow-up to the EP's first track and lead single 'Bound To Be,' which documents D'Agustino's burgeoning sense of self, now finds the release of another new track entitled 'Loving You To Death.
share