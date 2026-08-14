Gary Oldman's Jackson Lamb Refreshes Fans on SLOW HORSES Before Season 6

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Gary Oldman returned as Jackson Lamb for a new Apple TV clip designed to catch audiences up on SLOW HORSES before the show's sixth season arrives. In the video, titled Jackson Lamb Refreshes Your Memory, Oldman stays fully in character as the notoriously unkempt and acid-tongued MI5 reject to walk viewers through the tangled history of Slough House, the dumping ground for disgraced British intelligence operatives at the center of the series.

Oldman plays Lamb as the foul-mouthed, seemingly indifferent boss of a team of failed spies who nonetheless keeps getting pulled into serious espionage threats. The character's dry, dismissive delivery has become a signature element of the series, and this recap clip leans into that voice rather than offering a traditional talking-head explainer.

According to Apple TV, Seasons 1 through 5 of SLOW HORSES are now streaming ahead of the show's next installment, giving new and lapsed viewers a chance to get current with the story of Slough House's agents before the upcoming season picks up. The refresher format allows Oldman to hit the major plot turns of the series while keeping Lamb's signature disdain intact.

The clip functions as a lead-in for Season 6, with Apple TV positioning the streaming availability of the earlier seasons as a way for audiences to prepare. No further casting or story details for the new season were included alongside the video.

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