Z2 Comics to Reissue Johnny Cash's Lost 1976 Comic HELLO, I'M JOHNNY CASH

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Z2 Comics, in partnership with the Estate of Johnny Cash, will bring a remarkable and largely forgotten piece of American pop culture back into print with the republication of a little-known comic book written and self-funded by the legendary Johnny Cash in 1976. The comic, titled HELLO, I'M Johnny Cash, represents one of the earliest—and most authentic—examples of a celebrity embracing the comic book medium to tell a personal story.

At a time when celebrity-created comics were virtually unheard of, Cash didn't simply license his name to the project. He wrote the book, with Billy Zeoli, financed its production, and used comics as a direct way to reach young audiences. The original Spire Christian Comics edition featured artwork and a cover by legendary Archie Comics artist Al Hartley, creating an unexpected collaboration between one of America's most iconic musicians and one of comics' most celebrated creators.

'It was fairly unusual for musicians to have licensed comic books back in the late '70s,' says John Carter Cash, son of Johnny and June Carter Cash. 'Having it reissued 50 years later and coming out on Local Comic Store Day is pretty cool. Having people celebrate something as unique as this comic and the continued interest in my father says as much about the fans as it does about him.'

The comic also occupies a unique place in comics history. Johnny Cash created the book a full year before Gene Simmons' famous 1977 Marvel Comics promotion involving his own blood, a milestone often cited as an early crossover between celebrities and comics. While many later celebrity comic projects centered on branding or licensed likenesses, Cash's work stands apart as a genuine creative endeavor, with the artist using the medium to tell his own story and communicate a message he deeply believed in.

'Before Gene Simmons and KISS poured their blood into a Marvel Comic. Before musicians and graphic novels ever co-mingled, there was Mr. Johnny Cash,' shares Josh Bernstein, President of Z2. 'In 1976, the Man in Black broke new ground with Hello, I'm Johnny Cash, one of the earliest comics conceived from the creative vision of a major recording artist. Decades before music and graphic storytelling became a thriving medium, Cash recognized the power of sequential imagery to tell his powerful story. Now, 50 years later, Z2 proudly returns this pioneering work to print, honoring the artist who blazed the original trail for us all.'

Nearly five decades later, Z2 is introducing this forgotten artifact to a new generation of readers. Scheduled for release to coincide with Local Comic Shop Day, the new edition faithfully reproduces the original 1976 comic while celebrating its legacy with two all-new cover variants from acclaimed creators Chip Kidd and Tim Bradstreet. The 50th Anniversary edition of Hello, I'm Johnny Cash also boasts a brand new interview and recollections from John Carter Cash, plus a historical look at how the original 1976 comic project came to be, by renowned comics writer/journalist Alex Segura.

More than simply a Johnny Cash collectible, the book shines a light on an overlooked chapter in both the legendary musician's career and the evolution of celebrity storytelling in comics. Long before graphic novels became a platform for musicians, actors, and other public figures, Cash recognized comics as a uniquely powerful storytelling medium capable of engaging young readers and addressing important social issues and spiritual beliefs.

Positioned at the intersection of music history, comics culture, and public education, Johnny Cash's autobiographical comic remains a fascinating historical document—and a timely reminder of the enduring power of sequential art to inform, inspire, and connect with audiences across generations.

The comic will arrive in finer comic shops on September 23, 2026. Preorders are available at z2comics.com/johnnycash.

About Z2

Recently dubbed the 'Hottest brand in music' by Forbes, Z2 has quickly become the premier destination for authentic graphic novels and collectibles, created in partnership with top-tier artists, musicians, and pop-culture icons. Distributed globally via Simon & Schuster, and having earned multiple Eisner and Ringo nominations, Z2 has produced 75+ unique graphic novel properties, collaborating with Iron Maiden, Pearl Jam, Gorillaz, Blondie, Elvis Presley, 'Weird Al' Yankovic, Primus, The Blues Brothers, Pantera, Tori Amos, Last Podcast On The Left, The Vans Warped Tour, Type O Negative, Emily Hampshire, Balmain Paris, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Jason Derulo, The Grateful Dead, Machine Gun Kelly, Sublime, Beethoven, RZA, Mötley Crüe, Vince Staples, Cheech & Chong, The Doors, Anthrax, Public Enemy, Ronnie James Dio, King Diamond, All Time Low, Ivan Moody, Kool Keith, Yungblud, Cypress Hill, Babymetal, Major Lazer, Alter Bridge, Sturgill Simpson, Poppy, John Lee Hooker, and Charlie 'Bird' Parker. More information is available at Z2comics.com, and on Instagram and Twitter.

About Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash was an American singer and songwriter who became one of the most important, influential, and respected artists in the history of music. From his monumental live prison albums to his commentaries on the American spirit to his mesmerizing canon of gospel recordings and his late-life artistic triumphs of will and wisdom, Cash's impact on culture is profound and continuing. He blended country, rock, blues, and gospel in his music, ushering in the Countrypolitan and Outlaw country movements. At the end of his life, Johnny Cash had become not only the champion and conscience of the American Experience, but a portal through which mortals glimpse immortality, an exemplar of overcoming adversity through honesty, and a role model in the everlasting pursuit of Redemption and the promise of the unclouded day. Cash is the first musician to be represented in the National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol, representing his home state of Arkansas.

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