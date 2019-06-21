Young Astronauts Nationwide Get Set For An Out-Of-This-World Summer With READY JET GO

A kid's place is exploring space! Kids and families coast-to-coast will be inspired to take "one giant leap" into the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing celebration this summer with Ready Jet Go! and a "universe" of space-themed fun! From a new hour-long special, "Ready Jet Go!: One Small Step," airing throughout June and July on PBS Kids (check local listings), to an IMAX screening at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum, from out-of-this world events on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. to READY JET GO! space camps in cities nationwide this summer, young fans will be set to put on their spacesuits for the historic milestone!

"We're truly 'over the moon' about bringing all these incredible READY JET GO! events to fans across the U.S. this summer," said Dete Meserve, Executive Producer of the series and Principal of Wind Dancer Films. "Whether it's tuning-in to the can't-miss new PBS Kids special, discovering the wonders of astronomy in a space camp or joining in the fun on the National Mall, we're giving young explorers an array of opportunities to celebrate the momentous anniversary and further develop their love of space and STEM learning."

The "Ready Jet Go!: One Small Step" movie finds Jet and the gang planning a fun night in Jet's backyard - complete with mini-golf and star-gazing - to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. When Jet reveals that he's built a super saucer that can take the kids (and his pet Sunspot) to the Moon, they just have to test it out. After a rough landing, the kids realize that a part of the saucer is broken. With Jet's parents' permission, the friends decide to have their sleepover on the Moon - but after falling asleep, they notice Jet and Sunspot have disappeared! "Ready Jet Go! One Small Step" features the Jet Propulsion Lab's Dr. Amy Mainzer, a leading NASA astronomer and the show's Science curriculum consultant, who stars in the series' cool and informative live-action segments. "One Small Step" will air throughout June and July and is also now available for streaming on pbskids.org and the free PBS Kids Video App.

In addition, a new READY JET GO! Space Camp program will treat fans to hands-on series-inspired STEM activities. Designed to make learning about space a blast for school-age kids, the week-long camps will be hosted by PBS stations in nearly 20 states across the country - from Florida to California, Massachusetts to Texas, Kentucky to Washington, and many more.

And families who are based in or traveling to the D.C. area this July can celebrate with several READY JET GO! moon landing-themed events in partnership with the National Air and Space Museum. On July 17, space enthusiasts of all ages are invited to a special screening of the "One Small Step" movie at the National Air and Space Museum's Lockheed Martin IMAX theater, where they can meet Jet himself (in costume character form!) along with Dr. Mainzer, series creator Craig Bartlett (Hey, Arnold! and Dinosaur Train), Christyl Johnson (Deputy Director for Technology and Research Investments at NASA Goddard), the rocking READY JET GO! band, and more. The festivities continue on July 18 and July 20 on the National Mall, where attendees will be treated to multiple live, interactive performances hosted by Dr. Mainzer and executive producer Dete Meserve, including music from Craig Bartlett and the READY JET GO! band, on-stage games, experiments (that require audience participation!), hands-on activities, and meet-and-greets with Dr. Mainzer.

Support for Apollo 50 programming is generously provided by Boeing, with additional support from Raytheon. Broadcast support of READY JET GO! is provided by ABCmouse.com, Kumon, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Additional support is provided by the Johnny Carson Foundation and the IF/THEN-an initiative of the Lyda Hill Philanthropies.



Ready Jet Go! follows Jet Propulsion, the new kid in town and an alien from outer space who along with his Earth friends, Sean and Sydney, embarks on astronomical adventures exploring the solar system while learning about friendship and teamwork along the way. Using inventive visuals and upbeat songs to engage, entertain and make young viewers laugh and learn, READY JET GO! aims to inspire an interest in astronomy, earth Science and technology in 3-8 year-olds. Created by Craig Bartlett (Hey Arnold!, Dinosaur Train) READY JET GO! is produced by Wind Dancer Films.

In addition to producing READY JET GO!, Wind Dancer Films, an independent motion picture and television production studio, has created and produced such enduring family favorites as Home Improvement along with box office successes such as What Women Want and Bernie. Headed by partners Dete Meserve, David McFadzean and Matt Williams, the company recently completed What Men Want for Paramount Pictures and the feature film Good Sam for Netflix. www.winddancer.com





