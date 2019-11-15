YouTube and James Charles Partner For New Beauty Competition Series

Today, Youtube Originals and beauty mogul James Charles announced a new untitled beauty competition series to find the next budding industry influencer. With over 16 million subscribers to his channel, James Charles is best known for his creative makeup transformations which led to him being selected as the first male spokesperson for CoverGirl. Inspired by his artistry in the space, this series marks the first Youtube Originals beauty competition and will premiere on Youtube next year.

In this four part competition series brought to life by Brian Graden Media, contestants will put their best makeup artistry on display for Charles and a mix of celebrity guest judges as well as seasoned beauty industry veterans. Their work will be judged to see who has what it takes to be a top beauty influencer.

"James Charles is a leader in the industry when it comes to pushing boundaries with creative content," said Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content for YouTube. "We are thrilled that James is bringing his energy and talent to our Youtube Originals slate with our first beauty competition series."

"Reality competition shows have always been a guilty pleasure of mine, and ever since I became a content creator on YouTube, it's been one of my biggest dreams to create my own, said James Charles. "Beauty is such a major industry, and I've been lucky enough to grow a huge platform, but now I want to give back and share the knowledge I've gathered with others. Being a superstar influencer takes a whole lot more than just blending eyeshadow, and I can't wait to find out who has what it takes to make it to the top. Producing my own show for Youtube is going to be a crazy challenge but I'm so ready... and hopefully the beauty community is too."

Brian Graden, President of Brian Graden Media said, "BGM is thrilled to extend its partnership with Youtube Originals on yet another exciting project. We love helping content creators realize their longer form visions, and James Charles is truly a one-of-kind star."

Episodes of the new competition series will release weekly and be available for free on YouTube.com/JamesCharles.

This series joins a growing slate of personality-driven Youtube Originals, including "Almost Ready" with Shay Mitchell, "Kevin Hart: What the Fit," "Liza on Demand" starring YouTube's Liza Koshy and "A Heist with Markiplier." Upcoming 2020 projects with top personalities include documentaries with Paris Hilton and Dude Perfect as well as season three of the hit scripted series, "Cobra Kai." Youtube is also investing heavily in learning and music-driven original series and specials.





