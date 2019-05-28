YouTube Heats Up Summer Programming With Full Slate of Free Series and Specials

Following YouTube's huge Brandcast presentation and news that all of its Youtube Originals will be free, Youtube Originals kicks off summer with an exciting slate of new and returning original series and specials to keep viewers engaged after the successful Cobra Kai season 2 launch.

STATE OF PRIDE -- May 29

YouTube Original feature documentary STATE OF PRIDE takes an unflinching look at the significance of Pride 50 years after the historic Stonewall Riots. Starring Raymond Braun as he travels to three diverse communities - Salt Lake City, San Francisco, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama - hosting intimate and honest interviews about the meaning of Pride, from the perspective of a younger generation for whom it still has personal urgency. The documentary, which made its world premiere at the opening night of SXSW, is directed by Academy Award-winning filmmakers Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, known for their groundbreaking work on the LGBTQ+ experience.

STATE OF PRIDE will premiere exclusively on the YouTube Originals channel May 29, 2019.

MALUMA: LO QUE ERA, LO QUE SOY, LO QUE SERE -- June 5

Directed by Jessy Terrero, this 90-minute feature documentary follows Maluma, global Latin music star, by tracing his humble origins in Colombia and evolution to selling out stadiums worldwide. Featuring exclusive, revealing, interviews with family, friends and Maluma himself. First- look teaser here!

THIS IS EVERYTHING: GIGI GORGEOUS -- June 5

In celebration of Pride Month, Youtube will make THIS IS EVERYTHING: GIGI GORGEOUS available for free for the first time on Youtube from June 5 to 30, 2019. Fans can head to Gigi's Youtube channel to watch.

THIS IS EVERYTHING: GIGI GORGEOUS, which debuted in February 2017, portrays the intimate journey of Gigi Lazzarato, a fearless young woman who began life as Gregory Lazzarato, posting beauty and fashion videos to Youtube from his bedroom, only to later come out as a transgender female to an audience of millions. With never-before-seen personal footage, the film provides a raw and revealing look into a life that never compromises happiness, and spotlights a family's unwavering and unconditional love for a child.

Directed by two-time Oscar® award winner Barbara Kopple and executive produced by SelectNext (now Third Act Entertainment), the critically-acclaimed, award-winning documentary made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival before debuting on Youtube Premium.

STONEWALL OUTLOUD -- June 26

YouTube Originals, StoryCorps and World of Wonder announce a new documentary, STONEWALL OUTLOUD. Produced and directed by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato of World of Wonder (Mapplethorpe: Look At The Pictures), the documentary brings the original audio recording to life with contemporary voices in the LGBTQ community that will feature Youtube creators and LGBTQ celebrities. The film builds upon StoryCorps' long-standing commitment to record the powerful, varied experiences of LGBTQ people. Dave Isay's first documentary for public radio, 15 years before he founded StoryCorps, was Remembering Stonewall. Broadcast on NPR in 1989, the project was the first-ever documentary on the seminal 1969 events. Remembering Stonewall wove together in audio first-person accounts of those who fought during the uprising-and seeded the foundational ideas behind StoryCorps: the beauty, courage, and poetry we can find in the voices of everyday people when we take the time to listen, and the importance of honoring the stories of those who may feel least heard. This audio documentary forms the basis for a new Youtube Original, called STONEWALL OUTLOUD. Guests will be announced at a later date.

STONEWALL OUTLOUD will premiere June 26, 2019 exclusively on the World of Wonder Youtube channel.

LOLLAPALOOZA LIVESTREAM -- August 1-4

Following a record-setting Coachella livestream, Youtube is expanding its 2019 live music festival lineup to include coverage of Lollapalooza this summer. In addition to the curated live stream over the four-day festival, for the first time ever, fans will get additional custom content giving unique access to the festivals' artists.

BOOKTUBE -- Summer 2019 TBD

On the heels of the critically acclaimed, "BookTube" special with Michelle Obama that drew an impressive 1.5 million views, "BookTube" will return as a series. Each episode will feature prominent authors and notable personalities discussing their best-selling books with top BookTubers and YouTubers. And like any great book club, BookTube will meet once a month.

