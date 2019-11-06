YouTube Adds Morgan Wallen, Hardy, The Lone Bellow and More to CASH FEST Nov. 10

Morgan Wallen, Kari Jobe & Cody Carnes, Brandon Lancaster of LANCO, The Lone Bellow, Hardy and Kassi Ashton join previously announced artists Little Big Town, Matt Shultz of Cage The Elephant, Perry & Etty Farrell, Elle King, Midland, Judah & The Lion, Grace Potter, Wilder Wood, John Oates, Cam, Drew & Ellie Holcomb, Devin Dawson, Lucie Silvas and more set to perform at YouTube's first-ever "Cash Fest" on November 10 in Nashville. Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters regretfully is no longer slated to appear.

In celebration of the November 11 premiere of the Youtube Originals documentary The Gift: THE JOURNEY of Johnny Cash, The Johnny Cash Trust and The Best Fest, in partnership with YouTube, are bringing fans the first-ever "Cash Fest," an unprecedented charity concert in Nashville honoring the music of the legendary Johnny Cash. The revue-style show will feature an all-star lineup performing their favorite Johnny Cash songs. Tickets for the event are available now: http://bit.ly/cashfest. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit MusiCares®, helping musicians with critical assistance in times of need.

In addition to the stellar Cash Fest lineup of all-stars, the event will also feature an incredible house band of seasoned musicians that have shared the stage with some of music's most celebrated artists. Johnny Cash fans in the audience will also get a sneak peek of the documentary, with clips playing throughout the evening ahead of its Youtube debut.

Artists and line up subject to change without notice.

Watch the trailer for "The Gift: THE JOURNEY of Johnny Cash" here:





