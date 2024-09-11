Yerin Ha Joins BRIDGERTON Season 4 as Sophie Baek

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has REVEALED that actress Yerin Ha (Dune: Prophecy, Halo) will play the character of Sophie Baek in the upcoming fourth season of the hit series Bridgerton.

The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson). Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down -- until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball.

Sophie Baek has been forced to spend much of her life working as a maid for the most demanding employer in the ton. However, the resourceful Sophie always finds a way to persevere through her circumstances, which will drastically change after she disguises herself to attend Violet Bridgerton's masquerade ball and meets Benedict Bridgerton.

Though no release date is set, the next season will consist of 8 episodes. Watch the announcement video!​​​​

Photo credit: Nick Walters

