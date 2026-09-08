Yalitza Aparicio to Receive GALFA Icon Award at GALIFF XV in Atlanta

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The Georgia Latino Film Alliance (GALFA) announced that internationally acclaimed Mexican actress and Academy Award nominee Yalitza Aparicio will be honored with the Georgia Latino Film Alliance Icon Award during the 15th Annual Georgia Latino International Film Festival (GALIFF XV), taking place September 30–October 4, 2026, at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia.

The GALFA Icon Award recognizes individuals whose careers, influence, and international presence have contributed significantly to the visibility and advancement of Latino culture in film and entertainment.

Aparicio has become an important voice of cultural representation and Latino pride, with an impact that extends far beyond the screen. Her presence in international cinema has helped bring greater visibility to Mexican and Latino talent while inspiring audiences across borders.

Her acclaimed performance in Alfonso Cuarón's Roma earned Aparicio an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, placing her on one of the world's most prestigious cinematic stages and marking an extraordinary moment for Mexican and Latino representation in international film.

'Yalitza Aparicio represents the power of cinema to transcend borders, elevate our culture, and allow our stories to be seen around the world,' said Yvette Moïse, President and Co-Founder of the Georgia Latino Film Alliance. 'The GALFA Icon Award is not simply about one performance or one moment. It recognizes her cultural impact, the pride she represents for the Latino community, and the significance of seeing Latino talent celebrated on the international stage.'

'Yalitza Aparicio's journey reflects the very reason GALIFF exists—to celebrate Latino voices, honor our cultural heritage, and create a platform where our stories and talent can reach audiences around the world,' said José Márquez, CEO of the Georgia Latino International Film Festival and Georgia Latino Film Alliance. 'Honoring Yalitza during our 15th anniversary makes this moment even more meaningful. Her artistry, courage, and international impact embody the legacy we are building through GALIFF and the future we envision for Latino filmmakers and artists.'

The recognition carries additional significance during GALIFF's milestone XV Anniversary, as Mexico serves as the Guest Country of Honor for the 2026 festival.

For fifteen years, GALIFF and GALFA have worked to create opportunities for Latino filmmakers, actors, producers, students, and entertainment professionals while building bridges between Georgia's film industry and the international Latino creative community.

The Georgia Latino Film Alliance Icon Award will be presented as part of GALIFF XV Opening Night on September 30, 2026, at the historic Fox Theatre in Atlanta.

About The Georgia Latino International Film Festival XV

September 30 at the Fox Theatre

Mexico, Guest Country of Honor

October 1st – 4th, 2026, Film Screenings all over Atlanta, Georgia

GALIFF 2026 Sponsors & Partners

Presenting Sponsor The Fox Theatre, Olé Mexican Foods, Fulton Films, VensureHR, 222Creative, Women in Film and Television Atlanta (WIFTA), Georgia Films, the DeKalb Entertainment Commission, HispAtlanta, Dr. Erick Pagan, ADCO Tax Services Dr. Peirluigi Mancini and the Georgia Latino Film Alliance.

About Yalitza Aparicio

Yalitza Aparicio is an internationally recognized Mexican actress whose breakthrough performance in Alfonso Cuarón's Academy Award-winning film Roma brought her worldwide acclaim and an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Since then, her international platform has extended beyond cinema, making her an influential presence in conversations surrounding culture, representation, education, and opportunity.

About The Georgia Latino Film Alliance & GALIFF

The Georgia Latino Film Alliance (GALFA) and the Georgia Latino International Film Festival (GALIFF) are dedicated to advancing Latino representation and opportunity within Georgia's film and entertainment industry. In 2026, GALIFF celebrates its 15th anniversary under the theme 'XV Quinceañera: A Legacy in Motion,' honoring fifteen years of elevating Latino stories, filmmakers, artists, and communities.

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