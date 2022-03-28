YELLOWSTONE Season 4 Exclusively Streaming Now on Peacock

Season 4 of Yellowstone is now available exclusively on Peacock along with seasons 1-3.

All seasons of YELLOWSTONE are available now on Peacock for fans to stream anytime. The hit series was also recently renewed for a fifth season.

At the intersection of legacy, family and politics, YELLOWSTONE follows powerful patriarch John Dutton as he defends his ranch from cutthroat land developers, an Indigenous tribe's reservation and others who aim to control his land.

The original drama series chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect - the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders - an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America's first national park.

Yellowstone also served as a launch pad for the new Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown and 1883, both of which are two of the top titles on the streaming service.

Yellowstone is co-created by Oscar®-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water and Sicario) and John Linson. Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.

Watch the season four trailer there: