XYZ Films Takes Global Sales Rights for HOUNDS OF WAR

XYZ Films will handle worldwide sales for HOUNDS OF WAR starring Frank Grillo, Robert Patrick, and Rhona Mitra, and directed by action-fan favorite Isaac Florentine. XYZ Films has boarded the film as executive producers and are set to introduce the project, and screen footage, for buyers at the upcoming Marché du Film in Cannes.

In HOUNDS OF WAR, Ryder (Grillo) and his team are the best mercenaries money can buy. Their covert missions have toppled governments, assassinated undesirables, and ignited wars. But now their own master wants to get rid of them. The Hounds are sent on a final mission: a carefully planned trap set up to destroy them. Miraculously, Ryder manages to survive and he will stop at nothing to avenge his fallen brothers.

The film is written by Jean Pierre Magro, and produced by Jean Pierre Magro, Vadim Fortunin, Vladimir Chistiakov, Alex Meets, Aaron Briffa and Andre Relis. Alla Belaya, Daniel Couts, Nika Finch and Mark Foligno are executive producing.

XYZ's current projects include Riley Stearns' dark sci-fi comedy DUAL, which was recently released by RLJE Films, and the Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead film SOMETHING IN THE DIRT which premiered at Sundance 2022.

Its current slate also includes Nic Cassavetes' GOD IS A BULLET starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maika Monroe and Jamie Foxx, NOCEBO directed by Lorcan Finnegan with Eva Green and Mark Strong, ACCUSED from BAFTA-nominated BOILING POINT director Phillip Barantini and sci-fi horror film ASH, directed by Grammy winner Flying Lotus. XYZ is in post-production on the Netflix Original HAVOC, directed by Gareth Evans and starring Tom Hardy and Forrest Whitaker.

XYZ Films is an independent studio whose mission is to empower visionary storytellers from every corner of the planet. XYZ was founded in 2008 by Nate Bolotin, Nick Spicer and Aram Tertzakian and has expanded in recent years into documentary, talent management, and distribution. Some of the company's classic titles include THE RAID franchise, 2017 Sundance winner I DON'T FEEL AT HOME IN THIS WORLD ANYMORE, and Panos Cosmatos' psychedelic revenge thriller MANDY.