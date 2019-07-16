X-MEN: DARK PHOENIX Arrives With A Flare on Digital 9/3 and 4K, Blu-ray and DVD 9/17

Sophie Turner, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence fire up an all-star cast in this spectacular culmination of the X-Men saga! During a rescue mission in space, Jean Grey (Turner) is transformed into the infinitely powerful and dangerous DARK PHOENIX. As Jean spirals out of control, the X-Men must unite to face their most devastating enemy yet - one of their own.



The home entertainment release comes packed with hours of extensive special features and behind-the-scenes insights from Simon Kinberg and Hutch Parker delving into everything it took to bring

X-MEN: DARK PHOENIX to the big screen. Beast also offers a hilarious, but important, one-on-one "How to Fly Your Jet to Space" lesson in the Special Features section. Check out a clip of the top-notch class sessions below!



Add X-MEN: DARK PHOENIX to your digital collection on Movies Anywhere September 3 and buy it on 4K Ultra HDTM, Blu-rayTM and DVD September 17.

X-MEN: DARK PHOENIX 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and Digital HD Special Features:

Deleted Scenes with Optional Commentary by Simon Kinberg and Hutch Parker*: Edwards Air Force Base Charles Returns Home Mission Prep Beast MIA Charles Says Goodbye

Rise of the Phoenix: The Making of Dark Phoenix (5-Part Documentary)

Scene Breakdown: The 5th Avenue Sequence**

How to Fly Your Jet to Space with Beast

Audio Commentary by Simon Kinberg and Hutch Parker

*Commentary available on Blu-ray, iTunes Extras and Movies Anywhere only

**Available on Digital only



X-MEN: DARK PHOENIX 4K Ultra HD™ Technical Specifications:

Street Date: September 17, 2019

Screen Format: Widescreen 16:9 (2.39:1)

Audio: English Dolby Atmos, English Descriptive Audio Dolby Digital 5.1,

Spanish Dolby Digital 5.1, French DTS 5.1

Subtitles: English for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Spanish, French

Total Run Time: 114 minutes

U.S. Rating: PG-13



X-MEN: DARK PHOENIX Blu-ray Technical Specifications:

Street Date: September 17, 2019

Screen Format: Widescreen 16:9 (2.39:1)

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1, English Descriptive Audio Dolby Digital 5.1,

Spanish Dolby Digital 5.1, French Dolby Digital 5.1

Subtitles: English for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Spanish, French

Total Run Time: 114 minutes

U.S. Rating: PG-13



X-MEN: DARK PHOENIX DVD Technical Specifications:

Street Date: September 17, 2019

Screen Format: Widescreen 16:9 (2.39:1)

Audio: English Dolby Digital 5.1, English Descriptive Audio Dolby Digital 5.1,

Spanish Dolby Digital 2.0, French Dolby Digital 2.0

Subtitles: English for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Spanish, French

Total Run Time: 114 minutes

U.S. Rating: PG-13





