X-COPS Release 'CONFIDENTIAL' 7"; Tour Supporting GWAR Fall 2025

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X-COPS have released a new 7' titled 'Confidential,' out now via Pit Records. The release is also available on all streaming platforms.

The band describes the record as their final recording with this lineup, 'unless Prisoner 8048675309 can successfully file his emergency appeal before his date with the needle.' 'Confidential' features three new original tracks, including 'Smartass (Hands Up).'

When asked for comment on the new 7', Lt Louie Scrapinetti said, 'Fu*k Off.'

X-COPS will tour this fall with GWAR, Midnight, and Mac Sabbath on the 'Gor Gor Must Die!' Tour. The band will also appear on the Headbanger's Boat, featuring Lamb of God, Zakk Sabbath, Dillinger Escape Plan, In Flames, and others.

Tracklist

1. Hatin' It

2. Smartass (Hands Up)

3. The Art (of Shutting Your Fuc*ing Mouth)

X-COPS Live

Oct 27: Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater*

Oct 28: Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade*

Oct 29: Jacksonville, FL - FIVE*

Oct 30-Nov 3: Miami, FL - Headbangers Boat

Nov 4: Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution*

Nov 5: Orlando, FL - The Beacham*

Nov 6: Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues*

Nov 7: Winston-Salem, NC - The Ramkat*

Nov 8: Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl*

Nov 9: Little Rock, AR - The Hall*

Nov 10: Dallas, TX - AM/FM*

Dec 3: Milwaukee, MI - The Rave*

Dec 4: Detroit, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom*

Dec 5: Cleveland, OH - House of Blues*

Dec 6: Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre*

Dec 8: Washington, DC - 9:30 Club*

Dec 9: Worcester, MA - The Palladium*

Dec 10: New York, NY - Palladium Times Square*

Dec 11: Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore*

Dec 12: Norfolk, VA - The NorVa*

* Supporting GWAR

X-COPS Are

X-Sheriff Tubb Tucker - Vocals

X-Sargent Al DePansia - Guitar and Vocals

X-Lieutenant Louie Scrapinetti - Guitar and Vocals

X-Officer Ed Banger - Bass

X-Inmate #8048675309 - Drums

X-Bike Cop Biff Buff - Vocals

X Agent Zypygski, the 'Zipper Pig' - Vocals

The Prisoner - Vocals

About Pit Records

The collective of visual artists, musicians, and performers behind the shock rock band GWAR launched Pit Records in 2019. GWAR is known for gory and satirical rock-n-roll theater rooted in the DIY ethos of punk rock and the blood-soaked humor and allegory of horror, science fiction, comic books, and professional wrestling. Pit Records is a step in building a universe where GWAR resides alongside the characters, projects, and products of the Slave Pit imagination.

Photo Credit: Dave Jackson











Photo Credit: Dave Jackson

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