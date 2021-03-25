World of Wonder's Hit Series 'UNHhhh' Picked Up for Three Additional Seasons, 90 Episode Order

World of Wonder TODAY announced that hit series UNHhhh featuring RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE fan-favorites Trixie Mattel and Katya, has been picked up for three additional seasons with a 90 episode order. The newest season is set to premiere on Wednesday April 21, 2021 on WOW Presents Plus, and consist of 30 episodes.

This announcement comes on the five year anniversary of the episode one premiere of UNHhhh, which aired on March 25, 2016. UNHhhh has captivated audiences with Trixie and Katya's signature hilarious banter, off-the-wall topics, and everything in between since its inception. Season 5 of the series broke viewership records with over 75 million views on YouTube, taking home the title of Best Unscripted Series at the 2020 Streamy Awards.

Produced by Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey of World of Wonder, the new season of UNHhhh promises to keep the momentum that has garnered their 143 hilarious episodes over 500 million views on YouTube alone.

"CAUTION: Flammable. The show that got you through quarantine is back to get you through life," says Trixie Mattel. "Two young models coming into their own(sez), defining minds of a generation."

"Thelma & Louise, Laverne & Shirley, Patsy & Edina, Siegfried & Roy... the list of women's names could go on and on, forever," says Katya. "Even the most ambitious scholar wouldn't dare try and memorize them all. Luckily, there's no need, because Trixie and Katya, two of the easiest-to-remember names that belong to a couple of the hardest-to-forget women, are making a much anticipated return to their award-winning, non-word titled web series UNHhhh! This unprecedented sixth season is bound to be the series' most compelling yet, as the girls tackle tough issues, wrestle more demons, and expose all of the hidden truths lurking beneath the flaky crust of that rare and delicious French pastry we call Life."

"We are thrilled to bring audiences another three seasons of UNHhhh with Trixie and Katya," says Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey. "The hit series has brought unparalleled poise, hilarity and realness to WOW Presents Plus (well, maybe not poise) and we are excited for fans to devour 90 more episodes of the iconic show."

Uncensored episodes of UNHhhh air first on WOW's owned-and-operated streaming service WOW Presents Plus, with censored episodes airing a month later on YouTube.com/WOWPresents.

Watch a promo here: