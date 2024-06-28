Will Forte Joins Netflix Comedy Series THE FOUR SEASONS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Will Forte is the latest addition to The Four Seasons, an all-new Netflix comedy series adaptation from Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield.

Forte (Bodkin, LAST MAN on Earth, Sweet Tooth) joins previously announced cast members Fey, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Erika Henningsen.

The series, produced by Universal Television, is based on the 1981 feature film of the same name from Universal Pictures that was written and directed by Alan Alda, produced by Martin Bregman, and starred Alda and Carol Burnett.

The Four Seasons is slated to begin production later this year.

The Four Seasons is executive produced by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, Tracey Wigfield, David Miner, Eric Gurian and Jeff Richmond. Alan Alda and Marissa Bregman will produce. The series is written by Fey, Fisher and Wigfield. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the producing studio. Little Stranger, Inc. is the production company.

Will Forte has established himself as one of the most versatile actors in film and television. Forte is known for his eight seasons on "Saturday Night Live" and his starring role in the feature film adaptation of "MacGruber," for which he co-wrote the script with Jorma Taccone and John Solomon. In December 2021, the trio created the "MacGruber" series on Peacock, which stars original castmates Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe.

Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Comments