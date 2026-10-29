Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
When A Witness Recants to Debut on HBO
Directed by Dawn Porter and executive produced by Ta-Nehisi Coates, the film examines a Baltimore case of coerced confessions and prosecutorial misconduct.
The HBO Original documentary WHEN A WITNESS RECANTS, produced and directed by Dawn Porter (HBO's Eyes On The Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest 1977-2015, Gideon's Army), and executive produced by Ta-Nehisi Coates, Kenyatta Matthews and Kamilah Forbes via their production banner Maceo-Lyn, debuts TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17 (9:00-10:53 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. The film premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival to critical acclaim.
Synopsis
In 1983, a 14-year-old boy was murdered in the hallway of Harlem Park Junior High School in Baltimore, Maryland. Three local teenagers were swiftly arrested, convicted, and sentenced to life in maximum security prisons. The truth is that they were all innocent. WHEN A WITNESS RECANTS explores the collateral damage the handling of the case had on the close-knit community, the decades-long aftereffects on the wrongfully accused, and on the witnesses who decades later recanted their testimony and explained that they had been pressured as teenagers to give false testimony at trial, betraying the three accused.
Rediscovering the story as an adult, acclaimed author Ta-Nehisi Coates, who grew up in the same West Baltimore community, learns the truth about the case and comes to see it as both a crucial turning point for Baltimore's tight knit Black community and a glaring example of a broader national crisis of racially charged police misconduct. Using animated sequences, insight from the major players, and footage from depositions taken in 2022, the film details how coerced confessions and false testimony led to the convictions, revealing an egregious abuse of authority and prosecutorial malfeasance.
Adapted from The New Yorker article by Jennifer Gonnerman, the film brings the article to life including a devastating confrontation with one of the witnesses, whose false testimony led to their imprisonment and whose recantation as part of a reinvestigation of the case ultimately led to their release on November 22, 2019, after 36 years behind bars. With raw emotion, the four men, now in their 50s and all survivors of a flawed criminal justice system, tell their stories as they seek to rebuild their lives in the wake of lost time.
Featured Participants
Exonerees Ransom Watkins, Andrew Stewart and Alfred Chestnut; former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby (2015-2023); witnesses Ron Bishop and Edward Capers; author Ta-Nehisi Coates; and Lauren Lipscomb, Chief of the Baltimore State's Attorney's Conviction Integrity Division.
Credits
HBO Documentary Films presents WHEN A WITNESS RECANTS, a Maceo-Lyn Production in association with Trilogy Films and Sony Pictures Television-Nonfiction. Produced and directed by Dawn Porter; producers, Jennifer Oko and Miriam Weintraub; executive producers, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Kenyatta Matthews, Kamilah Forbes, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman and Jennifer Gonnerman. For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller and Sara Rodriguez.
Photo Credit: HBO Max
Photo Credit: HBO Max
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