Wendell Pierce to Play 'Perry White' in James Gunn's SUPERMAN Film

According to various sources, Wendell Pierce will play the Daily Planet Editor-in-Chief Perry White in James Gunn's Superman, opposite David Corenswet (Clark Kent) Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), and Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), who work underneath Pierce's White at the Daily Planet.

Jackie Cooper, Frank Langella, and Laurence Fishburne have played White in other Superman films.

The film also stars Nicholas Hoult as villain Lex Luthor, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Filming began on February 29th, according to an Instagram post on Gunn's account.

Wendell Pierce is an Obie Award-winning actor best known for his portrayals on HBO’s groundbreaking series “The Wire” and “Treme,” and “Suits” on USA. He currently stars in Amazon Prime’s “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.” On Broadway, recently reprised his Olivier-nominated portrayal of Willy Loman from the Death of a Salesman London production. Other Broadway credits: The Boys of Winter, The Piano Lesson, Serious Money and Clybourne Park (Tony Award for Best Play, Producer).

Off-Broadway: Broke-ology (Lincoln Center); ’Tis Pity She’s a Whore, Cymbeline, The Two Gentlemen of Verona, Tartuffe (The Public Theater); Waiting for Godot, The Cherry Orchard (Classical Theater of Harlem); Brothers From the Bottom (Billie Holiday Theatre); Cost of Living (Williamstown, 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama); The Oedipus Cycle (Odeon of Herodes Atticus, Athens). Film: Ray, Selma, Malcolm X, Waiting to Exhale, Get on the Bus, Clemency (Sundance Grand Jury Prize), Burning Cane (Best Actor, Tribeca Film Festival). He is the narrator of Stanley Nelson and Lynne Robinson’s “Becoming Frederick Douglass” on PBS. He was a 1981 Presidential Scholar in the Arts. Training: The Juilliard School. He is a founding member of Black Theatre United.