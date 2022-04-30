Watergate Thriller '18 1/2' Comes to Theaters Across the Nation

Adventure Entertainment continues to acquire extraordinary stories with the award-winning thriller/comedy feature film "18½" from Dan Mirvish ("Between Us," "Bernard and Huey" and a Slamdance Film Festival Co-founder), having scored the coveted 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, this indie gem has played in over 20 festivals around the globe.

"18½" is a 101 Films International, Bugeater Films and Kyyba Films production in association with Syncopated Daydreams and Terry Keefe Media. Adventure Entertainment will release "18½" theatrically in cinemas in over 50 markets across NORTH AMERICA on May 27th, beginning with Laemmle theaters in Los Angeles and expanding coast-to-coast on June 3rd, with the filmmakers in attendance for Q&A's in all key markets.

The film "18½" humorously crafts its own narrative into the notorious gap in Nixon's Watergate scandal. Taking place in 1974, "18½" is about a fictional White House transcriber finds the only copy of the infamous 18½-minute gap in Nixon's Watergate tapes but her attempts to leak it to the press run afoul of hippies, swingers and nefarious forces.

"18½" acclaimed cast is led by stars Willa Fitzgerald (Amazon's "Reacher") , John Magaro ("First Cow"), Vondie Curtis Hall ("Harriet"), Catherine Curtin (Netflix's "Stranger Things"), Richard Kind ("Argo"), Sullivan Jones("The Gilded Age"), Alanna Saunders, Claire Saunders, and the legendary voices of Ted Raimi ("Spider-Man"), Jon Cryer ("Two and a Half Men"), and Bruce Campbell ("Evil Dead") as President Richard Nixon.

Directed by Dan Mirvish, "18½" features a screenplay by Daniel Moya, story by Dan Mirvish & Daniel Moya, with classic cinematography by Elle Schneider. The film is produced by Dan Mirvish, p.g.a., Daniel Moya, p.g.a. and Terry Keefe. Executive producers are Tel K. Ganesan, Ashwin T. Ganesan, Richard Schenkman and Sebastian Twardosz, co-executive producers are Paul Orzulak, Kyra Rogers, Elisabeth Jereski, Jarrod Phillips, Dana Altman, Frédéric Forestier.

About Adventure Entertainment:

Sydney-based, and operating in 28 countries on 5 continents, Adventure

Entertainment is making literal and metaphorical waves in the adventure film world with over 10 film touring platforms, and dozens of feature films in recent distribution. Specializing in producing live, eventized, theatrical film screenings, AE is leading the way in innovative, community-based marketing and generating pre, and post-show buzz in the entertainment industry. In addition to "Rookie Season," other 2021/22 titles include National Geographic's" Torn, " Red Bull Media House's "La Liste: Everything or Nothing, " and "Buried, " from Oscar-winning producers Evan Hayes and Michael Sugar. See more at adventureentertainment.com

Watch the trailer below!

18½- trailer from Sonder Entertainment on Vimeo.