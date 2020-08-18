Watch: The Daily Social Distancing Show Covers the First Night of the Democratic National Convention

Watch the Episode Here

Trevor covers pushback against U.S. Postal Service cuts, Michael Kosta examines a coronavirus checkpoint clash in South Dakota, and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses presumptive Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Click here to watch.

"The Daily Show" expands to five nights with 45-min episodes to cover the Democratic National Convention and Republican National Convention. The back-to-back weeks of convention coverage are billed, "The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah" presents "Votegasm 2020" with unique titles for both events. "The Democratic National Convention - Electing America's First Black President's Friend" airs Monday, August 17 through Friday, August 21 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT with "The Republican National Convention - Celebrating February's Record Economy" following on Monday, August 24 through Friday, August 28 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT.

