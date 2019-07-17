WarnerMedia Orders GOSSIP GIRL Reboot for HBO Max Streaming Service

Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media - and the landscape of New York itself - has changed in the intervening years.

The series was ordered direct-to-Series, for 10 1-hour episodes.

Executive Producer/Writer: Joshua Safran of Random Acts. Executive Producers: Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Fake Empire; Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Co-Executive Producer: Lis Rowinski of Fake Empire. The series is based upon the book by Cecily von Ziegesar. Auspices: Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios

The original series aired on The CW, starring Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick and Taylor Momsen.





