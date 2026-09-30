Warner Bros. Turns Studio Lot Into Stars Hollow for GILMORE GIRLS Holiday Event

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Warner Bros. is inviting fans into the fictional world of GILMORE GIRLS this winter, opening a section of its studio lot for a holiday experience recreating the beloved town of Stars Hollow. The event was featured in a segment on TODAY, which detailed what visitors can expect to find once inside.

According to the report, the experience recreates key locations from the series, including Luke's apartment and the Gilmore family estate, allowing longtime viewers to step into settings they have only seen on screen. Guests will also be able to pick up special merchandise tied to the show as part of the visit.

The 'Gilmore Girls Holidays' event runs from Dec. 12 through Jan. 3, giving fans a limited window to experience Stars Hollow decked out for the season. The timing places the experience squarely in the middle of the holiday season the show itself has become closely associated with among its fan base.

The studio event arrives amid renewed attention on the franchise, following news of a documentary in development that will draw on previously unseen outtakes and behind-the-scenes material from the series' run, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld.

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