Warner Bros. Discovery to Launch Max in 7 New Markets in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that its streaming service Max will launch on November 19 in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, as well as Taiwan and Hong Kong. Max will be a brand new streaming experience in the region bringing fans blockbuster movies, groundbreaking series, iconic hits, engaging real-life content and family favorites through a strong product experience.

Max brings together the highest quality entertainment from beloved brands like HBO, Harry Potter, the DC Universe, Cartoon Network, Max Originals, and the best of Hollywood movies, as well as can’t-miss programming from Discovery, TLC, AFN, Food Network, ID* and HGTV all in one place.

From November 19, subscribers can enjoy an elevated streaming experience on multiple devices** with an easy to navigate interface including personalized recommendations, seamless search, genre rails and brand hubs. Providing a more intuitive way of exploring Max, subscribers can create up to five unique profiles, each customizable with favorite characters as avatars, receive content picks based on viewing habits and customize profiles for kids, curated with age-appropriate content and parental controls.



JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming & Games at Warner Bros. Discovery said: “We are thrilled to bring Max to more consumers in Asia. Max brings together unparalleled quality content from iconic brands like HBO, Discovery, the DC Universe, Harry Potter, AFN, and Cartoon Network, as well as Hollywood blockbusters all in one place. Building on successful launches in the U.S., Latin America and Europe, Asia Pacific represents the next phase of Max’s globalization, making Max available now in over 72 markets with more to come in 2025.”



James Gibbons, President at Warner Bros. Discovery, APAC said: “Warner Bros. Discovery has long entertained fans across Asia Pacific with culture-defining content from powerhouse brands. For the first time, this programming will be available in a brand new streaming app for regional audiences, with Max combining incredible breadth and depth and a best in class viewing experience.”

Max will launch in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan and Hong Kong on November 19. The Max app will be available for subscription through Max.com, and through select partners – additional details will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, BluTV, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, Max, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit http://www.wbd.com.

Comments