Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Walton Goggins Plays Scrooge Opposite The Muppets in New Ad
The Muppets return to their Christmas Carol characters for a holiday advertising campaign.
Walton Goggins appeared as Ebenezer Scrooge alongside The Muppets in a new Walmart advertising campaign, a pairing highlighted in a segment on TODAY. The Muppets are reprising characters from their take on A CHRISTMAS CAROL for the campaign, with Goggins stepping into the central role of Scrooge.
Goggins, known for his role on HBO's "The White Lotus," joins the Muppet cast members in their established holiday roles for the Walmart spot. The segment on TODAY framed the appearance around the casting of Goggins opposite the puppet ensemble, with the network noting the characters' return for the campaign.
The TODAY feature placed the ad within its coverage of pop culture and entertainment news, spotlighting the collaboration between Goggins and the Muppet performers as part of Walmart's holiday marketing push. The clip centers on the interplay between Goggins' live-action performance and the puppet characters reprising their Christmas Carol roles.
The segment did not detail additional projects for Goggins or The Muppets beyond the Walmart campaign itself, keeping its focus on the Scrooge pairing and the characters' return for the holiday season.
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