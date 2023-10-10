WOW To Premiere New WOW Original Series With Joel Kim Booster; Shares Landmark Growth Of WOW Presents Plus

Ahead of their appearance at MIPCOM, multi-platform media company World of Wonder announces new stand-up comedy series House of Laughs, starring Joel Kim Booster, Cameron Esposito, Daniel Franzese, Jimbo, and more; in addition to WOW's first non-English speaking commission with Drag Race Brasil host, Grag Hearts Drag.

Along with recently announced series RuPaul's Drag Race Live Untucked, which will provide a behind-the-scenes look at RuPaul's Drag Race Live! Vegas show, the new original series will join World of Wonder's independently owned-and-operated streaming platform WOW Presents Plus.

These three new series join WOW Presents Plus' 1500 hours of original content, including the newly premiered AVALON TV (Oct. 9th) that takes you inside the brains of LA's hottest creative collective, The House Of Avalon — and hits such as Tongue Thai'd With Pangina Heals (returning for a second series this December), Ts Madison Ate That, Jimbo Presents: It's My Special Show and award-winning series UNHhhh with Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova. The platform is also home to all international versions of the Drag Race format including UK, Canada, Philippines, Spain, France, Down Under, Holland, Chile, Italy, Belgium, Thailand, Sweden, Mexico and more.

In its sixth year since inception, WOW Presents Plus is celebrating its most successful year yet — having remained independently owned and operated since launch in 2017, and becoming increasingly profitable year over year.

Internationally and outside of the US, there has been a 32% increase in global subscriptions in the first half of 2023. RuPaul's Drag Race UK has been one of the largest subscriber drives for WOWPP, and June's premiere of Drag Race Mexico was the biggest ever non-English speaking premiere on the platform.

World of Wonder Co-Founder Fenton Bailey said: “We always say, ‘it takes a village, people'. We are so thrilled to see the hard work of our team, partners and the incredible artists we are honored to work with, engaging our loyal audience and reaching new viewers in record numbers.”

World of Wonder Co-Founder Randy Barbato said: T”hese upcoming originals are truly everything we love about our shows - they are unique, hilarious and not afraid to push boundaries. Fans can expect to be reunited with old favorites and find new ones as we celebrate fresh talent as well as Drag Race legends that we know our WOW Presents Plus family love to keep up with. We're especially excited to announce our first non-English speaking commission with Grag Queen following the huge success of Drag Race Brazil for us earlier this year. It was our biggest ever non-English speaking premiere on the platform!