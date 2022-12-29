WORLD NEWS TONIGHT Is the #1 Program on All of U.S. Television in Total Viewers

"World News Tonight with David Muir" ranked as the No. 1 program of the week in Total Viewers (8.903 million) and Adults 25-54 (1.562 million) on all of broadcast and cable (excluding sports) during the week of Dec. 19, 2022, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research.

"World News Tonight" stood as the No. 1 evening newscast in all of broadcast and cable across the board, outperforming "NBC Nightly News" (7.845 million, 1.360 million and 954,000, respectively) by 1.058 million Total Viewers, by 202,000 Adults 25-54 and by 154,000 Adults 18-49.

"World News Tonight" increased its lead over "NBC Nightly News" week to week in Adults 25-54 (+55% - 202,000 vs. 130,000) and Adults 18-49 (+126% - 154,000 vs. 68,000).

"World News Tonight" saw increases on the previous week in Total Viewers (+3%/+221,000 - 8.903 million vs. 8.682 million), Adults 25-54 (+11%/+149,000 - 1.562 million vs. 1.413 million) and Adults 18-49 (+11%/+113,000 - 1.108 million vs. 995,000), turning in its strongest performance in both key Adult demos in 9 months ― since w/o 3/7/22.

"World News Tonight" posted gains on the year-ago week in Total Viewers (+7%/+566,000 ‒ 8.903 million vs. 8.337 million), Adults 25-54 (+6%/+88,000 - 1.562 million vs. 1.474 million) and Adults 18-49 (+3%/+33,000 - 1.108 million vs. 1.075 million).

"World News Tonight" has won the last 212 of 213 weeks in Total Viewers and 141 of the last 143 in Adults 25-54.

On Thursday (12/22/22), "World News Tonight" turned in its most-watched telecast (9.406 million) in 10 months ― since 2/28/22.

Season to date, "World News Tonight" (8.338 million) is ranking No. 1 in Total Viewers for the 7th straight year, based on Most Current Data. "World News Tonight" is leading "NBC Nightly News" (7.059 million) by 1.279 million and "CBS Evening News" (5.004 million) by 3.334 million. In addition, "World News Tonight" is increasing its lead compared to its lead at the point last season by 19% over NBC (1.279 million vs. 1.073 million) and by 7% over CBS (3.334 million vs. 3.119 million). Further, "World News Tonight" is standing as the only evening newscast to grow from the previous season (+2%/+138,000; vs. 8.200 million).

"World News Tonight" is ranking No. 1 in Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 for the 4th season in a row. "World News Tonight" is leading NBC in Adults 25-54 (+185,000 - 1.402 million vs. 1.217 million) and in Adults 18-49 (+128,000 - 976,000 vs. 848,000). In addition, "World News Tonight" is leading "CBS Evening News" (812,000 and 543,000, respectively) by 590,000 Adults 25-54 and by 433,000 Adults 18-49.

For the week, "World News Tonight" (8.903 million, 1.562 million and 1.108 million, respectively) beat "CBS Evening News" (5.552 million, 870,000 and 637,000, respectively) by 3.351 million Total Viewers, by 692,000 Adults 25-54 and by 471,000 Adults 18-49.

NOTE: On Monday (12/19/22), "World News Tonight" was retitled to "WNT-ABC" due to "Monday Night Football." On Wednesday (12/21/22), "NBC Nightly News" was retitled to "NBC Nitely News" due to a special report on President Zelenskyy's address to Congress. On Friday (12/23/22), all three programs were retitled due to the Christmas weekend. The retitled telecasts are excluded from THE WEEKLY averages. ABC's (Tuesday-Thursday) and NBC's (Monday, Tuesday and Thursday) averages are based on three days, while CBS's averages are based on four days (Monday-Thursday).

4th Quarter 2022

ABC News' "World News Tonight with David Muir" won the 4th Quarter 2022 in Total Viewers (8.338 million), Adults 25-54 (1.402 million) and Adults 18-49 (976,000), based on Most Current Data from Nielsen Media Research. In fact, "World News Tonight" won the 4th quarter for the third consecutive year and led for the 11th quarter in a row in all key target demos (since 2Q20). Further, the ABC evening newscast has won in Total Viewers for the last 23 quarters ― since 2Q17.

"World News Tonight" outdelivered "NBC Nightly News" (7.059 million, 1.217 million and 848,000, respectively) by 1.279 million, by 185,000 Adults 25-54 and by 128,000 Adults 18-49.

"World News Tonight" increased its Total Viewer lead over the NBC program versus the 3rd quarter by 7% (vs. 1.193 million) and the year-ago quarter by 18% (vs. 1.080 million).

"World News Tonight" was up compared to the year-ago quarter in Total Viewers (+2%/+138,000 - 8.338 million vs. 8.200 million), standing as the only evening newscast to grow.

"World News Tonight" improved on the previous quarter in Total Viewers (+13%/+928,000 - 8.338 million vs. 8.512 million), Adults 25-54 (+10%/+133,000 - 1.402 million vs. 1.269 million) and Adults 18-49 (+11%/+94,000 - 976,000 vs. 882,000).

"World News Tonight" defeated the "CBS Evening News" (5.004 million, 812,000, and 543,000, respectively) by 3.334 million Total Viewers, by 590,000 Adults 25-54 and by 433,000 Adults 18-49.

ABC's "World News Tonight with David Muir" airs 6:30-7:00 p.m. EST on ABC. Almin Karamehmedovic is the senior executive producer of the broadcast.