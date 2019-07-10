WINDOWS ON THE WORLD Soundtrack To Be Released August 2

On August 2nd, Ropeadope will release the soundtrack for Windows On The World, a new film written by Robert Mailer Anderson and directed by Michael D. Olmos. The album is an expansive mix of genres ranging from americana to R&B, electronic, a spoken word track from Abiodun Oyewole (The Last Poets) and original jazz music from members of the SFJAZZ Collective including Eric Harland, David Sanchez, Edward Simon, Obed Calvaire, Robin Eubanks, Matt Penman, along with Taylor Eigsti and Ethan Iverson (The Bad Plus).

The lead track from the soundtrack, "Inside Of Us All" is currently available to stream. Written by Robert Mailer Anderson, the track features vocals and guitar by David Hidalgo (Los Lobos) and blues hall of famer Charlie Musselwhite on harmonica. Listen below!

Windows on the World is a dramatic love story about a Mexican son's search for his father - a missing, undocumented worker in The World Trade Center on 9/11. Starring Ryan Guzman as son Fernando and featuring Edward James Olmos, the film chronicles the journey from Mexico to New York and the eclectic group of international characters he meets along the way as Fernando discovers the hard truths about his father, the melting pot of America, and the immigrant experience. It was directed by Michael D. Olmos - son of Edward James Olmos, with cinematography by Reynaldo Villalobos ("Risky Business," "Urban Cowboy," TV's "Breaking Bad"). More info on the film is available at www.windowsontheworldfilm.com.

Windows on the World premiered in February 2019 at the Sedona Film Festival. It will be screened on July 23rd at the 110th NAACP Natioanl Convention in Detroit, as well as at the Chain film festival in New York City on August 11th. The film will be released in late 2019.





