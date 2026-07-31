ANYA TAYLOR-JOY, DREW STARKEY Get New LUCKY Car Chase Scene

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Apple TV posted a new scene from LUCKY featuring Anya Taylor-Joy and Drew Starkey in a tense car chase, offering an early look at the action driving the upcoming crime-drama series. The clip centers on the fallout of a heist that has forced Taylor-Joy's title character onto the run, with the chase sequence underscoring the danger closing in on her.

LUCKY is based on the best-selling book and was created by Jonathan Tropper and Reese Witherspoon for Apple TV. The series stars Taylor-Joy alongside Starkey, Timothy Olyphant and Annette Bening, with a supporting cast that includes Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, William Fichtner, Eric Lange and Clifton Collins Jr.

The story follows Lucky, a con artist whose multi-million-dollar heist goes sideways, leaving her pursued by both the FBI and a ruthless crime boss as she fights for her life and a way out. Apple has compared the series to shows including The Flight Attendant, Dead to Me, Russian Doll, Killing Eve, Inventing Anna, Black Doves and Lioness.

LUCKY is set to premiere July 15 on Apple TV, where it will be available to stream alongside the platform's other original crime and thriller series.

More on Apple TV Recent Articles SILO Cast Breaks Down Season 3's Twists at Comic-Con Panel

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...