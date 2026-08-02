Selena Gomez & Becky G Open Up About Staying True to Themselves on JHUD SHOW

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Selena Gomez and Becky G sat down together on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW for a conversation centered on staying true to who they are, addressing how each has navigated maintaining her identity amid a public career. The joint appearance gave host Jennifer Hudson a chance to draw out reflections from both artists on the pressures and choices that come with staying grounded in the entertainment industry.

The segment placed Gomez and Becky G side by side for a shared discussion rather than separate interviews, allowing the two to speak to overlapping experiences as women who have built careers in music and entertainment while facing public scrutiny. Their exchange with Hudson touched on the personal side of that journey, framed around the theme of authenticity that gave the segment its throughline.

The conversation fits within a run of guest segments on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW that blend candid personal discussion with studio interaction, a format the daytime program has used with a range of musical guests. Gomez and Becky G's appearance leaned into that same intimate, conversational style rather than a strictly promotional format.

Their sit-down adds to the show's pattern of pairing guests for broader thematic conversations, giving viewers a look at how two artists from different corners of the music industry approach similar questions about identity and staying grounded under public attention.

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